18th April 2022
Easter holiday: Juba residents told to call 112 to report any crime to police

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Some of the vehicles paraded at Buluk Police Headquarters in Juba. Photo credit: SSNPS

The national police service urged residents in Juba to report any form of crime during this Easter holiday by dialing emergency telephone number: 112.

During the week, several police officers have been deployed along the roads, in markets and churches in Juba.

The police say this is to protect and facilitate the safe movement of citizens.

The national police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin called for cooperation between the civilians and the police.

He announced that any incident of crime can be reported to this 24 hours emergency telephone number: 112.

“Because of the criminal activities on the holidays, we put our forces on high alert,” Justin told Eye Radio.

“We also gave special attention to securing roads, markets and churches to facilitate movement of citizens.

“I am asking the citizens to cooperate with the forces deployed in the markets and traffic intersections and to report immediately when any crime occurs so that it is easier to deal with them. Citizens can report through the emergency calls on phone number 112.”

Last month, the National Police Services received 150 land cruisers, which they say will increase operational effectiveness, including combating inter-communal fights, cattle raiding and highway robberies.

