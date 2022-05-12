Dr. Biar’s remarks will not affect the relations, Kiir assures Kenya

President Salva Kiir has assured the Kenyan government that Dr. Biar Ajak’s remarks on the Kenyan Media will not severe relations between the two countries.

Last week, Dr. Peter Biar Ajak, a US based government critic alleged in a TV show with KTN, that President Salva Kiir could not address mourners in Kenya because he had a “hangover”.

Kiir had traveled to Nairobi on April 28 to eulogize Kibaki, whose state funeral was attended by thousands of mourners the following day.

After the event, Dr. Biar was seen on KTN criticizing President Kiir.

The exclusive interview drew mixed reactions from the general public, with some criticizing the activist for disrespecting the president.

The Kenyan media has so far apologized.

On Wednesday, President Salva Kiir met in his office with Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, the Special Envoy of Kenya to South Sudan.

During the meeting, Kalonzo conveyed a message of gratitude from President Uhuru Kenyatta to President Salva Kiir for attending the State Funeral service of the late Former Kenyan President Emilio Mwai Kibaki.

Dr. Kalonzo, described it as of great national importance for Kenya.

Speaking to state-owned TV SSBC, the Kenyan Envoy says President Kiir assured him that the relationship between the two countries will not be affected by last week’s remarks made by Dr. Biar Ajak on the Kenya Media.

