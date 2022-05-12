Group demands death penalty for rapist in South Sudan

A group of South Sudanese Lawyers and Journalists have launched an initiative calling for the amendment of laws and recommending the death sentence for rape perpetrators in the country.



The move comes after a five-year-old girl was raped and killed in Aweil town of Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

Last week, the toddler identified as Abuk was allegedly defiled by a Sudanese trader, leading to a violent protest in Aweil town.

Some protestors reportedly vandalized shops, forcing traders to close down.

The prime suspect, 42-year-old Saber Abu Sam and two of his associates are now remanded in jail as they await trial.

Meanwhile, the group of whistle blowers in Juba have intiated the campaign to draw attention to rape as a gender based violence.

Lawyer Martha Jube, the secretary-general of the women’s advocate association says the campaign is intended to achieve justice for all victims of rape in South Sudan.

This, she said, includes ensuring that the prosecution of people involved in the brutal crime.

Advocate Martha Jube Jeremiah spoke to Eye Radio this morning in an exclusive interview in Juba.

“Junubeen against rape campaign is a campaign that called for by sisters initiative in collaboration with women advocate association,” Jube told Eye Radio.

“We are calling for amendment in the panel code especially section 247 of the panel code 2008 that defines rape and sentence for rape.

“We also called for respect for human rights and we are calling on the communities to stop sexual violence against women, children and the elderly.

“We want to make it a nationwide campaign to stop rape and all forms of sexual violence against women and men.”

The initiative is aimed at a long term amendment of articles 247-248-249 of the Penal Code of 2008 from imprisonment for 14 years with a fine to the death penalty.

The activists also proposed a provision for compensation to families of victims, as a way to protect all the children of South Sudan.

Cases of sexual violence have continued to rise in South Sudan despite the Gender-based violence court sentencing several men to prison.

The majority of the rape and defilement incidents are perpetrated against young girls and women.

The UN Population Fund recently said a total of 6,295 reported incidents of gender-based violence were recorded from January 1 to September 30, 2020.

Eye Radio has also been reporting disturbing stories of women and girls being raped in Juba and other parts of the country.

There have been numerous calls by UN agencies and international NGOs on South Sudan’s government to address the social tensions in their society.

