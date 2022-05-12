12th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Peace | Politics   |   Technical committee on public consultation engaging stakeholders in WES

Technical committee on public consultation engaging stakeholders in WES

Author: Kafuki Jada | Published: 5 hours ago

Adeng Malual Leek, a member of the technical committee during a meeting with His Royal Majesty King Atoroba Peni Rikito Gbudue in Yambio, WES, May 11, 2022 - Credit | Isaac Mangu | PRESS UNIT AZANDE KINGDOM

A technical committee for public consultation for the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing is now engaging stakeholders in Yambio in Western Equatoria state on the process.

The five-member team arrived in Yambio on Monday where they first held meetings with the state governor and parliamentarians on the process.

It is expected to meet with women organizations and internally displaced persons, among others in the state.

Adeng Malual Leek, a member of the technical committee told Eye Radio the purpose of their visit to the state last week was to seek public views on formation of CPRS.

“We are deployed five members of the technical committee to Western Equatoria which will inform the formation of the legislation for the establishment of the CPRS,” Adeng told Eye Radio.

“We have met with the governor of Western Equatoria state, we have met with the deputy governor, and we have met state legislative assembly in order to collect their views on how they want the CPRS to be compose of and how their mandate should be,

“The views collected after the public consultation will go into the legislation and the establishment of the CPRS will take place,

“We are going to meet with a women lead organization and we are going to some of the IDPs.”

In May 2021, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs established a technical committee in accordance with chapter five of the revitalized peace agreement.

The committee is tasked with designing legislation and ensuring the experiences of women, men, girls and boys are sufficiently documented and incorporated in the bill.

The 33-member committee includes representatives of the peace parties, civil society organizations, health experts, technocrats, faith-based organizations, women and youth groups.

Members of the technical committee during a meeting with His Royal Majesty King Atoroba Peni Rikito Gbudue in Yambio, WES, May 11, 2022 – Credit | Isaac Mangu | PRESS UNIT
AZANDE KINGDOM

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S. 1

Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S.

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Kenya regrets Dr. Biar’s recent remarks on Kiir, promises action 2

Kenya regrets Dr. Biar’s recent remarks on Kiir, promises action

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid 3

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants 4

Bakosoro pushes for 20,000 SSP minimum wage for civil servants

Published Friday, May 6, 2022

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document 5

Ex-minister Salvatore pre-sold crude oil for $400m loan, reveals a document

Published Monday, May 9, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NRA Boss decries loopholes in S. Sudan legal tax framework

Published 2 hours ago

Bureau of Standards claims border officials undermine its work

Published 2 hours ago

Nimule border closes temporarily as gunmen kill 2 police officers – Police

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Futuyo suspends Housing Minister over corruption allegations

Published 4 hours ago

City Council avails tax liability for Juba landlords

Published 4 hours ago

Africa must end child marriage to break cycle of poverty – AMREF

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.