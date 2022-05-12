Technical committee on public consultation engaging stakeholders in WES

A technical committee for public consultation for the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing is now engaging stakeholders in Yambio in Western Equatoria state on the process.

The five-member team arrived in Yambio on Monday where they first held meetings with the state governor and parliamentarians on the process.

It is expected to meet with women organizations and internally displaced persons, among others in the state.

Adeng Malual Leek, a member of the technical committee told Eye Radio the purpose of their visit to the state last week was to seek public views on formation of CPRS.

“We are deployed five members of the technical committee to Western Equatoria which will inform the formation of the legislation for the establishment of the CPRS,” Adeng told Eye Radio.

“We have met with the governor of Western Equatoria state, we have met with the deputy governor, and we have met state legislative assembly in order to collect their views on how they want the CPRS to be compose of and how their mandate should be,

“The views collected after the public consultation will go into the legislation and the establishment of the CPRS will take place,

“We are going to meet with a women lead organization and we are going to some of the IDPs.”

In May 2021, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs established a technical committee in accordance with chapter five of the revitalized peace agreement.

The committee is tasked with designing legislation and ensuring the experiences of women, men, girls and boys are sufficiently documented and incorporated in the bill.

The 33-member committee includes representatives of the peace parties, civil society organizations, health experts, technocrats, faith-based organizations, women and youth groups.

