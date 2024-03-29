29th March 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Custom Division ex-DG Frederick Lokule passes away in Juba

Custom Division ex-DG Frederick Lokule passes away in Juba

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 14 mins ago

Late Frederick Lokule Loku, the former Director General of the South Sudan Customs Division - Courtesy

The former Director General of South Sudan’s Customs Division, Frederick Lokule Loku passed away at 73 after a brief illness in Juba.

He died in Juba on Wednesday. March 27, 2024.

The son, Tom Frederick Lokule confirms the late’s demise to Eye Radio this morning.

Late Frederick Lokule Loku served as the Director General of the South Sudan Customs Division between 2012 and 2013.

He was later appointed as Commissioner General of the defunct Jubek State Revenue Authority where he served for around two years.

Late Lokule had attained specialized training in customs service-related fields in the United States of America and the United Kingdom in the ’80s and ’90s respectively

He will be laid to rest at his home village, Kagwada of Juba County on Monday, April 1, 2024.

The late son Tom Fredrick spoke to Eye Radio about the father’s death this morning in Juba.

“My father died at the age of 73 years, he was a director general of the customs division in South Sudan in the rank of major general in the police,” said Tom.

“He’s a father of eight children, and the reason for his death is cancer, his body will be buried in the village of Kagwada which is situated 50 miles from Juba on Yei road,” he said.

“The funeral is taking place in the family house in Hai Malakal near Concord Hotel or Save the Children office.”

Late General Lokule is survived with eight children.

Meanwhile, the governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony sent his condolence message to the deceased family.

The governor describes the late General Lokule as a dedicated public servant who was deeply committed to his job within the economic sector in the various portfolios.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games 1

South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei 2

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA 3

5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Kiir fires Juba County Commissioner and many others 4

Kiir fires Juba County Commissioner and many others

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

S. Sudan to host regional trade exhibition in October 5

S. Sudan to host regional trade exhibition in October

Published Sunday, March 24, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Custom Division ex-DG Frederick Lokule passes away in Juba

Published 14 mins ago

Juba City Council introduces new water prices amid rising inflation

Published 29 mins ago

Minister Par stresses importance of peace and stability for achieving 2030 SDGs

Published 2 hours ago

Awow says engaging foreign countries for financial aid

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t purchases electronic tax machines to improve revenue collection

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir wishes Christians warmest Easter, pledges to address inflation

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th March 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!