Custom Division ex-DG Frederick Lokule passes away in Juba

The former Director General of South Sudan’s Customs Division, Frederick Lokule Loku passed away at 73 after a brief illness in Juba.

He died in Juba on Wednesday. March 27, 2024.

The son, Tom Frederick Lokule confirms the late’s demise to Eye Radio this morning.

Late Frederick Lokule Loku served as the Director General of the South Sudan Customs Division between 2012 and 2013.

He was later appointed as Commissioner General of the defunct Jubek State Revenue Authority where he served for around two years.

Late Lokule had attained specialized training in customs service-related fields in the United States of America and the United Kingdom in the ’80s and ’90s respectively

He will be laid to rest at his home village, Kagwada of Juba County on Monday, April 1, 2024.

The late son Tom Fredrick spoke to Eye Radio about the father’s death this morning in Juba.

“My father died at the age of 73 years, he was a director general of the customs division in South Sudan in the rank of major general in the police,” said Tom.

“He’s a father of eight children, and the reason for his death is cancer, his body will be buried in the village of Kagwada which is situated 50 miles from Juba on Yei road,” he said.

“The funeral is taking place in the family house in Hai Malakal near Concord Hotel or Save the Children office.”

Late General Lokule is survived with eight children.

Meanwhile, the governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony sent his condolence message to the deceased family.

The governor describes the late General Lokule as a dedicated public servant who was deeply committed to his job within the economic sector in the various portfolios.

