3rd August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   CTSAM-VM struggling to fulfill mandate after U.S. pullout – Gen Asrat

CTSAM-VM struggling to fulfill mandate after U.S. pullout – Gen Asrat

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 6 hours ago

Lt. Gen. Asrat Denero Amad, Chairperson CTSAMVM speaking during the 32nd CTSAMVM Board Meeting in Juba on 3rd August 2022. Credit: Margret Lole/CTSAMVM.

The ceasefire monitoring body – CTSAM-VM is struggling to continue with its role in the peace process after the US withdraws funding, the chairperson has said.

Last month, the US government withheld financial support from the critical peace monitoring bodies – R-JMEC and CTSAM-VM.

The US cited a lack of progress in the peace implementation and a lack of political will by the peace parties.

However, a week after the decision took effect, China reaffirmed its commitment to fund the revitalized peace agreement including funding the peace and ceasefire monitoring bodies.

The Chinese decision to step in as the new financiers to the peace monitoring bodies was welcomed and appreciated by Washington.

However, the chairperson of CTSAM-VM, Lt. Gen. Asrat Denero Amad says the lack of aviation support will continue to delay their effort to investigate and report ceasefire violations.

“The withdrawal of the US government happened at a very critical stage when the mechanism wanted it so much,” said General Asrat during the 32nd CTSAM-VM board meeting in Juba on Wednesday.

“The lack of Aviation support has affected CTSAM-VM operations and will result in delayed investigations and reporting,

“I want to assure this Board meeting that CTSAM-VM will continue to do all that is possible and within the available means to fulfill its mandate,

“CTSAM-VM will continue conducting its monitoring, verification, and reporting mandate, while reporting to the IGAD and R-JMEC, challenges notwithstanding.”

Popular Stories
UK warns citizens against travel to S. Sudan 1

UK warns citizens against travel to S. Sudan

Published Monday, August 1, 2022

SSPDF claims it “killed 65 rebels” in Mayom as army declares full offensive 2

SSPDF claims it “killed 65 rebels” in Mayom as army declares full offensive

Published Thursday, July 28, 2022

Machar marries off daughter with 45 cows in customary marriage 3

Machar marries off daughter with 45 cows in customary marriage

Published Monday, August 1, 2022

Bright Stars coach “sorry” for defeat to Ethiopia 4

Bright Stars coach “sorry” for defeat to Ethiopia

Published Sunday, July 31, 2022

Museveni slams wetland degraders: “You are not cleverer than God” 5

Museveni slams wetland degraders: “You are not cleverer than God”

Published Sunday, July 31, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Education Sector gets increased budget for the first time

Published 3 hours ago

29 dead as floods disaster battered Uganda’s Mbale city

Published 5 hours ago

CTSAM-VM struggling to fulfill mandate after U.S. pullout – Gen Asrat

Published 6 hours ago

Citizens want elections, not extension of interim period, gov’t told

Published 6 hours ago

S. Sudan on alert as Congo, Sudan record monkeypox cases

Published 7 hours ago

Rumbek school backs detained teachers outlawed by government

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.