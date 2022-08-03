CTSAM-VM struggling to fulfill mandate after U.S. pullout – Gen Asrat

Last month, the US government withheld financial support from the critical peace monitoring bodies – R-JMEC and CTSAM-VM.

The US cited a lack of progress in the peace implementation and a lack of political will by the peace parties.

However, a week after the decision took effect, China reaffirmed its commitment to fund the revitalized peace agreement including funding the peace and ceasefire monitoring bodies.

The Chinese decision to step in as the new financiers to the peace monitoring bodies was welcomed and appreciated by Washington.

However, the chairperson of CTSAM-VM, Lt. Gen. Asrat Denero Amad says the lack of aviation support will continue to delay their effort to investigate and report ceasefire violations.

“The withdrawal of the US government happened at a very critical stage when the mechanism wanted it so much,” said General Asrat during the 32nd CTSAM-VM board meeting in Juba on Wednesday.

“The lack of Aviation support has affected CTSAM-VM operations and will result in delayed investigations and reporting,

“I want to assure this Board meeting that CTSAM-VM will continue to do all that is possible and within the available means to fulfill its mandate,

“CTSAM-VM will continue conducting its monitoring, verification, and reporting mandate, while reporting to the IGAD and R-JMEC, challenges notwithstanding.”