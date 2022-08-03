29 dead as floods disaster battered Uganda’s Mbale city

Uganda’s eastern city of Mbale is reeling from Saturday’s devastating flash floods that left 29 people dead and wrecked havoc through residential areas in the Mt Elgon plains.

The Daily Monitor reported, rescuers were still trying to find five missing people, more than 48 hours after the disaster, and hopes of finding the victims alive had faded.

The country’s Minister for Refugees and Disaster Preparedness Hillary Onek said the floods swept away 14 bridges, nine cars and three motorcycles.

Nine institutions of learning were either partially or fully damaged alongside three health centres, reports the Daily Monitor.

Also according to the Ugandan government, more than 700 domestic animals, 4,500 poultry were killed and 15 fish ponds were destroyed.

Mr. Onek told the media said at least 800 households have been affected by the floods, with 80 houses damaged, leaving thousands homeless.

The days of constant downpours burst the banks of four rivers, loosened soils and created a magnitude of runoff water from the mountain slopes.

Mbale City also reported major damages to humans and infrastructure.

“The most affected areas were in Mbale City, with more deaths recorded, vehicles damaged, houses, schools and livestock destroyed, among others,” Mr Onek said.

The Ugandan minister said the five missing people were passengers in doomed vehicle and on a boda-boda that violent waters plunged into the river.

Mr. Onek said the government has taken both short and long-term measures to ensure the affected people are helped.

These include sending rapid assessment teams and search missions to ascertain the extent of the damage and find a way forward.

