6th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Jonglei State: Four family members die of suspected food poisoning

Jonglei State: Four family members die of suspected food poisoning

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

A South Sudanese dish. | Photo: Rover D Chapatis South Sudan

Four family members have died of suspected food poisoning in Uror Village of Pathai Payam in Jonglei State this week, according to authorities in Uror County of Jonglei State.

The area Commissioner Machot Gatluak says the family members had a late supper on Tuesday when a 70-year-old woman fell ill and died shortly after the meal.

While three of her grandchildren aged between 5 and 11 died as they were being rushed to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Machot Gatluak says, the mother of the children has stabilized, but the husband is in critical condition.

“.. a family ate food in the evening at 10:00 PM pm and a grandmother died at home, 5 people were taken to a hospital, 3 children died  on the way to the hospital,

“Their mother was rushed for medication and she is in good condition now, but the husband is still in unstable condition,” he told Eye Radio.

Machot said that the sample of the food has been sent to Juba to establish the nature of the poisoning.

“The result is not yet out,  a health team went and took the samples of their vomit in the house and it was sent to Juba to know what caused the poisoning …” he said.

Food poisoning is an illness caused by eating contaminated food. It’s not usually serious and most people get better within a few days without treatment.

In most cases, food is contaminated by bacteria or a virus like campylobacter – the most common cause of food poisoning, salmonella, Listeria and  Escherichia coli.

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi 1

Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi

Published Friday, June 30, 2023

Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo 2

Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

CES tasks acting mayor to prioritize sanitation, security in Juba 3

CES tasks acting mayor to prioritize sanitation, security in Juba

Published Thursday, June 29, 2023

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament 4

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Catholic bishops asks govt to fully implement peace 5

Catholic bishops asks govt to fully implement peace

Published Saturday, July 1, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Jonglei State: Four family members die of suspected food poisoning

Published 1 hour ago

Court orders Radio Jonglei to pay ex-staff SSP1.6M for unfair dismissal

Published 2 hours ago

One confirmed dead, dozens trapped after story building collapse in Juba

Published 2 hours ago

Shooter against Nakasogola demolition on the run- Police

Published 6 hours ago

High Court summons Juba Commissioner, orders Bari center closure

Published 6 hours ago

S. Sudan admitted to global Non-Aligned Movement

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!