Jonglei State: Four family members die of suspected food poisoning

Four family members have died of suspected food poisoning in Uror Village of Pathai Payam in Jonglei State this week, according to authorities in Uror County of Jonglei State.

The area Commissioner Machot Gatluak says the family members had a late supper on Tuesday when a 70-year-old woman fell ill and died shortly after the meal.

While three of her grandchildren aged between 5 and 11 died as they were being rushed to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Machot Gatluak says, the mother of the children has stabilized, but the husband is in critical condition.

“.. a family ate food in the evening at 10:00 PM pm and a grandmother died at home, 5 people were taken to a hospital, 3 children died on the way to the hospital,

“Their mother was rushed for medication and she is in good condition now, but the husband is still in unstable condition,” he told Eye Radio.

Machot said that the sample of the food has been sent to Juba to establish the nature of the poisoning.

“The result is not yet out, a health team went and took the samples of their vomit in the house and it was sent to Juba to know what caused the poisoning …” he said.

Food poisoning is an illness caused by eating contaminated food. It’s not usually serious and most people get better within a few days without treatment.

In most cases, food is contaminated by bacteria or a virus like campylobacter – the most common cause of food poisoning, salmonella, Listeria and Escherichia coli.