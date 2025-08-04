4th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Unity, Upper Nile State   |   Civilians return to Nasir as security stabilises

Civilians return to Nasir as security stabilises

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 49 minutes ago

Signpost of Nasir County [Photo: Courtesy]

Authorities in Nasir County in Upper Nile State, have confirmed that the security situation has fully stabilized, paving way for the return of displaced civilians to their homes across the county.

James Gatwech Jok, the Commissioner of Nasir County, told Eye Radio that civilians have now returned to several areas including NorNyariew, Banytik, Thokliel, Nyariew, and Kuerengke.

“The Nasir County Commissioner’s Office is pleased to update the public that the situation has fully returned to normalcy in Nasir County,” read in part an earlier statement extended to Eye Radio.

The statement also noted that several areas such as Yatoot, Torpuot, Pandanyang, and Ketbek have remained uninhabited.

In a phone interview withe Eye Radio on Monday, Comissioner Jok, appealed to the civilians to return home, saying the security situation has improved.

“The security situation has improved, as you’ve mentioned, but the reality on the ground remains difficult. Many shops and shelters in the town have been destroyed. People are now moving around, trying to rebuild their shelters, and many are still staying within the town. The challenges with food, shelter, and other basic needs persist, especially due to the ongoing rains,” he said.

He urged humanitarian agencies and government partners to step in with urgent support, including food supplies, shelter materials, and medical aid, to help affected communities recover and rebuild.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul 1

SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul

Published July 29, 2025

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner 2

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner

Published July 31, 2025

Kuol Manyang declares Kenya-lead peace talks dead 3

Kuol Manyang declares Kenya-lead peace talks dead

Published July 30, 2025

UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women global offices relocating to Nairobi from New York by 2026 4

UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women global offices relocating to Nairobi from New York by 2026

Published July 29, 2025

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area 5

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area

Published July 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Civilians displaced amid renewed violence, Yei MP

Published 5 minutes ago

Bishop Hiiboro mourns slain education officials, calls for justice

Published 32 minutes ago

Civilians return to Nasir as security stabilises

Published 49 minutes ago

Activist urges Kiir’s intervention after Western Equatoria education official killed

Published 4 hours ago

Renk County demands tighter security at Juba International Airport to stop drug smuggling

Published 5 hours ago

Activists’ perspectives on why domestication of Maputo Protocol stalled, what must be done

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.