Civilians return to Nasir as security stabilises

Authorities in Nasir County in Upper Nile State, have confirmed that the security situation has fully stabilized, paving way for the return of displaced civilians to their homes across the county.

James Gatwech Jok, the Commissioner of Nasir County, told Eye Radio that civilians have now returned to several areas including NorNyariew, Banytik, Thokliel, Nyariew, and Kuerengke.

“The Nasir County Commissioner’s Office is pleased to update the public that the situation has fully returned to normalcy in Nasir County,” read in part an earlier statement extended to Eye Radio.

The statement also noted that several areas such as Yatoot, Torpuot, Pandanyang, and Ketbek have remained uninhabited.

In a phone interview withe Eye Radio on Monday, Comissioner Jok, appealed to the civilians to return home, saying the security situation has improved.

“The security situation has improved, as you’ve mentioned, but the reality on the ground remains difficult. Many shops and shelters in the town have been destroyed. People are now moving around, trying to rebuild their shelters, and many are still staying within the town. The challenges with food, shelter, and other basic needs persist, especially due to the ongoing rains,” he said.

He urged humanitarian agencies and government partners to step in with urgent support, including food supplies, shelter materials, and medical aid, to help affected communities recover and rebuild.

