Activist urges Kiir’s intervention after Western Equatoria education official killed

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 4 hours ago

Activist Edmund Yakani is appealing to President Salva Kiir to intervene in the deteriorating security situation in Western Equatoria State, following the assassination of the state’s Director General of Education.

On Saturday, Peter Mbia, the Director General of the state Ministry of General Education and Instruction, was shot and killed in a targeted attack in Yambio town, according to state police authorities.

The state Police Commissioner Major General Philip Madut Tong, said the attackers arrived on a motorbike and fired more than 15 bullets at Peter Mbia after confronting him over money.

Yakani, who is the head of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO), said the President Salva Kiir should consider taking action to avert the situation from futher escalating out of control.

“I’d like to appeal to Your Excellency, President Salva Kiir Mayardit. Sons and daughters of Western Equatoria State are dying, have been murdered—even faith-based leaders. All this is happening in silence, without accountability or justice. Your Excellency, President, I am begging you with my two hands, with tears in my eyes. As your voter, I plead with you: act on the situation in Western Equatoria State,” he pleaded.

The state has seen a sharp rise in insecurity in recent weeks, marked by increase road ambushes, targeted killing and mass displacement of civilians.

