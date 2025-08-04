Bishop Hiiboro mourns slain education officials, calls for justice

The Catholic Bishop of Tambura-Yambio Diocese has condemned the killing of the Director General of Education in Yambio and called on the authorities to ensure justice is served.

On Saturday, Peter Mbia, the Director General of the State Ministry of General Education and Instruction, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Yambio town, Western Equatoria State.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro described the incident as a serious violation of both God’s law and the laws of the country.

He said the killing disrespected human life and exposed a failure in the nation’s collective conscience.

“It is a grave violation of both God’s law and our nation’s laws. It offends the dignity of human life and shames our collective conscience. No one, no person, group, or authority has the right to take another’s life,” he said.

Bishop Hiiboro described the late Mbia not only as a government official but also as a “son of the Church,” saying he was raised, educated, and trained within the Christian community.

The bishop demanded justice in action and not just in words and also called on the security organs to step up, be present, and take responsibility for protecting civilians.

He said that South Sudanese should not live in fear of violence, especially in their own homes.

“To our national and state authorities, we demand justice not in word, but in action. If there was any accusation, conflict, or grievance, the court of law is the only acceptable place to seek redress, we further urge our national security organs the entrusted protectors of civilian life to rise to their duty, to be visible, responsible, and proactive,” he said.

Western Equatoria State has been hit by waves of violence including road ambushes, targeted killings and armed clashes between government and opposition forces, especially the restive Tombura County in recent weeks.

