CES governor Adil revokes two officials, appoints seven in office restructuring

The Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, on Wednesday issued a series of gubernatorial decrees announcing the removal and appointment of several officials in the state.

In the decree, Governor Adil revoked the appointment of Mr. James Tatu Guma from his position as Director General in the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. He also relieved Mr. Issac Batali Santino from his role as a member of the State Insurance Regulatory body.

The Governor further announced new appointments within the Office of the Governor. Mr. James Tatu Guma has been named the Executive Director, while Mrs. Rose Night Charles has been appointed Deputy Executive Director.

Mrs. Ayozu Betty Marcello Dada becomes the Office Manager, and Mr. Issac Batali Santino has been assigned as the Private Secretary to the Governor.

Other appointments include Cde. Derick Derickson as Press Secretary, Mr. Jackson Amule as Palace Manager, and Mrs. Jennifer Nakai Lokwema as Deputy Palace Manager.

Governor Adil stated that all the changes outlined in the decrees take immediate effect.

