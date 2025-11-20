20th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   CES politicians “eat themselves like fish,” fueling changes, warns Igga

CES politicians “eat themselves like fish,” fueling changes, warns Igga

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga. | File

Vice President and chair of the Economic Cluster, Dr. James Wani Igga, has called on politicians, particularly in Central Equatoria State to stop decampaigning government officials, warning that divisive politics undermines unity and development in the state.

Dr. Wani, who was sworn in yesterday, said politicians should support those appointed to lead, noting that everyone has a time to serve.

“South Sudan, especially Central Equatoria, including Greater Equatoria, our politicians, we are eating ourselves like fish in the river,” he said.

“Divisions, hatred—if someone is appointed, the other will complain and decampaign him, working hard to fail him. This is what is contributing to regular changes or appointments in Central Equatoria; it is worse compared to other states,” he added.

Dr. Wani made the remarks during the reception ceremony of the newly appointed governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, in Juba yesterday.

He also warned that selfish divisions by politicians and intellectuals are holding the region back. “

Politicians who want positions decampaign their colleagues in the government and work against them, that is our weakness here. Let’s stop divisions. Politicians and intellectuals are the ones taking this state backward because of divisions, selfish divisions based on personal interest, not of the state, not of the country, this is unfortunate,” he said.

Popular Stories
Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 1

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Companies forced to shutdown oil operations after drone attack in Sudan 2

Companies forced to shutdown oil operations after drone attack in Sudan

Published November 15, 2025

Minister Kuyok: Cheating in national exams will lead to result cancellations 3

Minister Kuyok: Cheating in national exams will lead to result cancellations

Published November 14, 2025

Igga calls for payment of salary arears as SPLM sets 2026 election agenda 4

Igga calls for payment of salary arears as SPLM sets 2026 election agenda

Published November 19, 2025

Gov’t bans unauthorized loan deals as cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget 5

Gov’t bans unauthorized loan deals as cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget

Published November 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Minister Denay inspects Boma National Park, pledges rapid tourism revamp

Published 4 hours ago

170 vulnerable people receive free land tittles in Wau

Published 6 hours ago

SSRA’s anti smuggling unit intercepts trucks carrying undeclared shisha

Published 7 hours ago

New Justice Minister vows to restore rule of law, clear case backlogs

Published 8 hours ago

“Politicians don’t retire”: Dak challenges youth demands on political tenure

Published 8 hours ago

CES politicians “eat themselves like fish,” fueling changes, warns Igga

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.