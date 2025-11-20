CES politicians “eat themselves like fish,” fueling changes, warns Igga

Vice President and chair of the Economic Cluster, Dr. James Wani Igga, has called on politicians, particularly in Central Equatoria State to stop decampaigning government officials, warning that divisive politics undermines unity and development in the state.

Dr. Wani, who was sworn in yesterday, said politicians should support those appointed to lead, noting that everyone has a time to serve.

“South Sudan, especially Central Equatoria, including Greater Equatoria, our politicians, we are eating ourselves like fish in the river,” he said.

“Divisions, hatred—if someone is appointed, the other will complain and decampaign him, working hard to fail him. This is what is contributing to regular changes or appointments in Central Equatoria; it is worse compared to other states,” he added.

Dr. Wani made the remarks during the reception ceremony of the newly appointed governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, in Juba yesterday.

He also warned that selfish divisions by politicians and intellectuals are holding the region back. “

Politicians who want positions decampaign their colleagues in the government and work against them, that is our weakness here. Let’s stop divisions. Politicians and intellectuals are the ones taking this state backward because of divisions, selfish divisions based on personal interest, not of the state, not of the country, this is unfortunate,” he said.

