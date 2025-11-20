Official urges governor Adil to curb excess visits, stop unofficial assistance

A Central Equatoria cabinet minister has called on the newly reinstalled governor to limit what he described as excessive visitations and requests for assistance that he says are depriving service delivery in the state.

Satimon Lupai Andrew said Governor Emmanuel Adil is likely to face constant delegations, particularly from national-level officials, which he warned could consume valuable time needed to address state matters.

“We have seen a lot of visitors, especially from our counterparts in the national government,” he said.

“That does not give you time to speak to your people or address issues of this state. The more time you spend with outsiders, instead of your ministers and other constitutional holders, is time wasted in terms of service delivery to the people of Central Equatoria State.”

Lupai urged the governor to restrict unnecessary movement and limit visits, saying the state needs focused leadership to tackle service gaps.

The minister also raised alarm over what he called a growing wave of people seeking financial help and land allocations from the governor’s office. He said such demands strain the state budget, which he emphasized is not designed to fund personal assistance.

“As we talk now, there are already applications for land and money awaiting you,” he said.

“When we are budgeting, we don’t budget for assistance. We budget for programs meant for the people of Central Equatoria State. Where do we get this money for the assistance people are asking for?”

He appealed to Governor Adil to put an end to the practice, warning that diverting limited resources to individuals deprives citizens of essential services.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter