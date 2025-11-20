20th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   “Politicians don’t retire”: Dak challenges youth demands on political tenure

“Politicians don’t retire”: Dak challenges youth demands on political tenure

Author: Staff reporter | Published: 8 hours ago

Dak Duop Bichiok, Minister of Public Service and Human Resource - credit: the Office of the President

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Public Service and Human Resources Development, Dak Duop Bichiok, pushed back against youth calls for older politicians to retire, stressing that mandatory retirement applies only to civil servants, not politicians.

Speaking at a reception ceremony for the new Minister of Roads and Bridges, Peter Lam Both, on Wednesday, November 19, Minister Dak addressed the growing demand from youth for senior politicians to step aside.

Minister Dak drew a clear distinction between the two roles: while civil servants are subjected to mandated retirement, politicians are not.

“We have been told by youth that our time has come to leave politics, we [old politicians], and allow them to lead,” Minister Dak said. “After all, in politics, people don’t retire from politics. You only leave politics when your opponent defeats you in an election.”

He contrasted this with civil service, noting that he and a colleague, James Hoth, the Minister of Labour, still have years left before reaching public service retirement age (five years and two years, respectively).

Dak cited his own experience in public service, recalling his appointment as Governor of Upper Nile at the age of 39, and stressed that he never demanded his seniors retire.

He appealed to the nation’s youth to engage with the older political generation through constructive criticism, arguing that their calls for outright retirement overlook the reality of political life.

Concluding his statement, the Minister urged young people to focus on the quality of engagement: “I am appealing to young people to continue to criticise us constructively but not insult us.”

Popular Stories
Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 1

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Companies forced to shutdown oil operations after drone attack in Sudan 2

Companies forced to shutdown oil operations after drone attack in Sudan

Published November 15, 2025

Minister Kuyok: Cheating in national exams will lead to result cancellations 3

Minister Kuyok: Cheating in national exams will lead to result cancellations

Published November 14, 2025

Igga calls for payment of salary arears as SPLM sets 2026 election agenda 4

Igga calls for payment of salary arears as SPLM sets 2026 election agenda

Published November 19, 2025

Gov’t bans unauthorized loan deals as cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget 5

Gov’t bans unauthorized loan deals as cabinet approves 7 trillion SSP budget

Published November 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Minister Denay inspects Boma National Park, pledges rapid tourism revamp

Published 4 hours ago

170 vulnerable people receive free land tittles in Wau

Published 6 hours ago

SSRA’s anti smuggling unit intercepts trucks carrying undeclared shisha

Published 7 hours ago

New Justice Minister vows to restore rule of law, clear case backlogs

Published 8 hours ago

“Politicians don’t retire”: Dak challenges youth demands on political tenure

Published 8 hours ago

CES politicians “eat themselves like fish,” fueling changes, warns Igga

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.