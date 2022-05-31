CES minister suspends youth leaders demanding Adil’s removal

The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport in Central Equatoria state has suspended indefinitely the chairperson and secretary general of the state youth union.

In a ministerial order dated 30th May, 2022, seen by Eye Radio, Minister Rita Dominic Jada, suspended Charles Lado Daniel, the union’s chairperson, and James Sekwat Enosa, the secretary general.

The order idn’t cite any reasons for their suspension.

However, the order stated that the deputy chairperson will be the acting chairperson of the youth union, effective as of Monday.

This came days after senior staff appeared to have signed a petition demanding the removal of the state interim chairperson of SPLM-IG, governor Emmanuel Adil from office.

The four-page petition letter widely shared on social media, was addressed to President Salva, the Chairperson of the SPLM party.

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach the suspended chairperson and his Secretary General for comments were not successful immediately.

