The spokesperson of the unity government has attributed the success of the ongoing disarmament in Warrap to a heavy deployment of security apparatus in the state.

But, Michael Makuei said the deployment has come with a cost he says has been too expensive to the government to maintain.

“It is not an event, it’s not that easy for you do it. In Warrap, when the one thousand firearms were collected, do you know how much it cost the government to collect those firearms, tanks were sent from here with a big force and it was a highly armed force.”

This is despite the authorities there saying the civilian demilitarization exercise has been a peaceful one.

According to Makuei, more than a thousand firearms have been collected so far since the project was launched a month ago.

Even so, Makuei said, the disarmament process is still far from over.

“That is why it is important that those who are conducting the disarmament are armed better than the civil population.”

The peaceful civilian demilitarization is said to be different to 2020’s attempt that resulted in the deadly Romic violence – something Kok blamed on a leadership vacuum after the revocation of the 32 states.

On the just collected firearms, Minister Makuei said, the government is yet to decide what to do with the guns.

