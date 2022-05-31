31st May 2022
Police investigating soldiers accused of killing civilians in Kajo-Keji

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

The bodies of three young people killed in Kajo-Kejo County - Courtesy

Police are investigating six officers arrested for allegedly killing three civilians in Kajo-Keji County of Central Equatoria state last week, SSPDF commander in the area has said.

Those killed include two teenage cousins Yamba Lominsuk 18, Justin Lisok Lominsuk, 16, and Yiga Wani, 38.

This occurred when unnamed soldiers searching for the body of their colleague allegedly executed them in cold blood after they volunteered to show them the body of the deceased.

Over the weekend, Kajo-Keji commissioner Kenyi Erasto reported that authorities in the area arrested six soldiers in connection with the killing.

Colonel John Kamilo, the SSPDF commander in Kajo-Keji County has confirmed the arrest.

He says that the police are investigating the suspects.

“The investigation is going on and after that, the law will decide on how this killing happened and even the way that soldiers were killed and the civilians and how this thing happened,” Colonel Kamilo told Eye Radio from Kajo-Keji on Tuesday.

“The police will decide also on the killing method, we will see it on the police statement,

“The details of this investigation you will get from the police investigator when he finishes his work and opens a case and after all these processes he will tell us how the killing of those people happened.”

On Monday, a Member of Parliament representing Kajo-Keji County in R-TNLA said she tabled a motion over the killing of three civilians in the area last Thursday.

The parliament is expected to deliberate on the incident today, Tuesday.

31st May 2022

