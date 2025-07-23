One year without justice – Upper Nile appeals for judge deployment

The Minister of Information in Upper Nile State has once again appealed to the judiciary to deploy a resident judge in Malakal, saying absence of judicial services is denying citizens access to justice.

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview, Peter Ngwojo says Malakal town has remained without a functioning judge for more than a year, leaving a backlog of unresolved cases and frustration among residents.

He said that traditional chiefs have stepped in as judges, handling minor cases through mediation and negotiation between between parties.

“Up to now, we don’t have a resident judge. Even as the government, when we need to conduct a swearing-in for officials, we must bring judges either from Renk or Juba to preside over the oath-taking,” he said.

“The situation in Malakal is not good, which is why judges are not staying. We have repeatedly raised this concern with the relevant authorities in Juba. Minor issues are being handled by the prosecution and local chiefs, but major crimes, especially sexual offenses are left pending in prison. Smaller cases are often resolved at the family level or by local chiefs,” he added.

Ngwojo is urging the National Judiciary to prioritize Upper Nile and ensure the timely deployment of judicial officers, especially to state capitals like Malakal that are recovering from years of conflict.

“We are appealing to the new Chief Justice, who is doing a great job, to consider Upper Nile, that each county should have a judge to address legal issues. We have already submitted requests in the past, stating that we need judges and should be prioritized when judges are being deployed to the states,” he said.

Minister Peter also stressed the need for rebuilding public trust in state institutions, saying the absence of judicial services is undermining local governance and security efforts.

The Judiciary of South Sudan is yet to comment on the matter.