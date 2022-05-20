20th May 2022
Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 27 mins ago

An SSPDF vehicle carrying forces during one of its missions. Photo credit: Courtesy

An SSPDF major was killed in an ambush by cattle rustlers outside of Torit town of Eastern Equatoria State, the town mayor has said.

Mayor Joseph Oshawa told Eye Radio, the unnamed major was shot and killed while trying to protect 20 bulls from unidentified raiders yesterday at around 3:30pm.

Oshawa said the incident occurred at the Kineti River in the state capital, Torit.

“It was a trial of cattle raiding nearby Kineti River, it’s just a matter of and it’s not even a kilometre away from the town,” Mayor Oswaha told Eye Radio.

“Some three or four members [raiders] try to raid some cows while in the eyes of the people but it didn’t take 3 to 4 minutes, people rushed there, and they were intercepted,”

“There were fighting, and the fight continue till the cows were recovered and there was a casualty and one of our SSPDF majors died there,

“We are trying to follow the foot mark to know where these people were exactly coming from and we will later let you know.”

Mayor Oswaha said that the situation in Torit town is now relatively calm.

20th May 2022

