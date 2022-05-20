20th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   10 young men sent to jail in Bor for possessing bhang

10 young men sent to jail in Bor for possessing bhang

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 2 hours ago

Police man guards jail in Bor town - courtesy

A court in Jonglei State has handed different sentences to ten young men found in possession of illegal drugs on Tuesday.

The State Police Commissioner, Major General Elia Costa says, the unnamed men aged between 18 and 22, were arrested during a night police patrol.

They were caught smoking bhang.

Their unnamed supplier was also apprehended in a police search.

“On the 15th, we had a night patrolling here in Bor town. So during the patrol, we arrested 10 youths using the drug called bhang in a certain place,” Major Costa told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“There is a certain house which they used to go and buy the drug from and then smoke. The bongo weighed over 10 kilograms,

“A cast was opened against them and after that, they were taken to court and charged with possessing drugs,

“One has been handed one-year imprisonment, the other four were sentenced to six months in prison and the other five were fined 50,000 pounds each.”

General Costa said smoking marijuana is a punishable offense.

According to the law, production, sale, and possession of any form of medicinal marijuana products are illegal in South Sudan and can lead to severe penalties.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NTC contracted businessman dies as he couldn’t pay medical bills 1

NTC contracted businessman dies as he couldn’t pay medical bills

Published Sunday, May 15, 2022

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi 2

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Kiir to form committee to probe Magwi violence, summons Lobong and others 3

Kiir to form committee to probe Magwi violence, summons Lobong and others

Published Saturday, May 14, 2022

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei 4

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

“I was elected,” Gola defies suspension 5

“I was elected,” Gola defies suspension

Published Saturday, May 14, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit

Published 27 mins ago

10 young men sent to jail in Bor for possessing bhang

Published 2 hours ago

‘I am unable to feed them’, Aweil mother who killed her three children tells police

Published 6 hours ago

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders

Published 19 hours ago

Authorities shutdown radio Jonglei for violating news bulletin order

Published 20 hours ago

Freedom Bridge, a symbol of friendship with Japan, says Kiir

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.