10 young men sent to jail in Bor for possessing bhang

A court in Jonglei State has handed different sentences to ten young men found in possession of illegal drugs on Tuesday.



The State Police Commissioner, Major General Elia Costa says, the unnamed men aged between 18 and 22, were arrested during a night police patrol.

They were caught smoking bhang.

Their unnamed supplier was also apprehended in a police search.

“On the 15th, we had a night patrolling here in Bor town. So during the patrol, we arrested 10 youths using the drug called bhang in a certain place,” Major Costa told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“There is a certain house which they used to go and buy the drug from and then smoke. The bongo weighed over 10 kilograms,

“A cast was opened against them and after that, they were taken to court and charged with possessing drugs,

“One has been handed one-year imprisonment, the other four were sentenced to six months in prison and the other five were fined 50,000 pounds each.”

General Costa said smoking marijuana is a punishable offense.

According to the law, production, sale, and possession of any form of medicinal marijuana products are illegal in South Sudan and can lead to severe penalties.

