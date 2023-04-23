23rd April 2023
Kenya police unearth 21 bodies in ‘starvation cult’ probe

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 51 mins ago

Kenya Police stepped up the exhumations on Saturday in Shakahola forest. | Photo: Reuters.

Kenyan police have exhumed 21 bodies near the coastal town of Malindi, as they investigate a controversial preacher said to have told followers to starve to death.

The victims are thought to have been followers of the Christian cult leader Paul Makenzie Nthenge, who reportedly encouraged them to starve themselves in order to “meet Jesus.”

The shallow graves were discovered in Shakahola forest, where 15 members of the Good News International Church were rescued last week.

“In total since [Thursday], we have 21 bodies,” a police source told the AFP news agency.

“We have not even scratched the surface which gives a clear indication that we are likely to get more bodies by the end of this exercise,” the source added.

Dead children are among those exhumed, and police said they expected to find even more bodies, according to BBC News.

Preacher Mackenzie is in custody, pending a court appearance.

According to local media, Mackenzie turned himself in to police on April 15 and was charged last month after two children starved to death while in the custody of their parents.

The cult leader has since denied wrongdoing and insists that he shut down his church in 2019, but has been refused bail.

