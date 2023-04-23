Kenya police unearth 21 bodies in ‘starvation cult’ probe

The victims are thought to have been followers of the Christian cult leader Paul Makenzie Nthenge, who reportedly encouraged them to starve themselves in order to “meet Jesus.”

The shallow graves were discovered in Shakahola forest, where 15 members of the Good News International Church were rescued last week.

“In total since [Thursday], we have 21 bodies,” a police source told the AFP news agency.

“We have not even scratched the surface which gives a clear indication that we are likely to get more bodies by the end of this exercise,” the source added.

Dead children are among those exhumed, and police said they expected to find even more bodies, according to BBC News.