Cairo deepen ties with Juba, offers new building & more scholarships

The Egyptian government has offered South Sudan a new building to house its embassy in Cairo.

Mohamed Elmoatez Mostafa Abdelkader, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt in South Sudan made the revelation during a meeting with Mayiik Ayii Deng, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Juba on Monday.

At the meeting, according to Cairo-based Alsharg Al Aswsat, the two reviewed bilateral ties between Juba and Cairo.

Ambassador Elmoatez informed minister Ayii, the building will also provide shelter to the South Sudanese Ambassador in Egypt.

Among other things, the officials discussed ways of increasing scholarship opportunities for South Sudanese students aspiring to pursue their studies in Egypt.