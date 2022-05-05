5th May 2022
Businesses in Aweil reopen after riots over killing of minor

Businesses in Aweil reopen after riots over killing of minor

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Three suspected Sudanese traders held by the police over defilement and killing 6-year-old child in Aweil on Wednesday , Saber Abu Sam 42, [right], Ahmed Hassan Adam 30, [middle], Omer Mahmoud Omer 32 [left] - Courtesy

Traders in Aweil town of Northern Bahr El Ghazal have reopened businesses Thursday after the locals there went on rampage to protest the killing of a child.

A six-year-old minor was defiled and killed allegedly by a foreign trader, leading to a violent protest in Aweil town on Wednesday.

Some protestors reportedly vandalized shops, forcing traders to close down.

Major General Phillip Maduot Tong, the police commissioner in Aweil said, following the protest, police personnel were deployed in the town market and the situation has stabilized.

Tong appealed for calm, saying the matter will be handled in the court of law.

“We checked out the security situation in the market and residential area this morning. And the situation was calm and we did not receive any reports. They opened their stores this morning and there is a security force stationed in the market,” Tong told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“When the accident happened yesterday [Wednesday], they came to the police station for protection. I spoke to them and returned to their homes. The accused have been detained in the prison. They will remain in prison until the trial date.

“I appeal to the citizens not to attack any shop or person who is not guilty and has nothing to do with the accident. The accused have been arrested and will be brought to justice, and justice will take place.”

The prime suspect42-year-old Saber Abu Sam and two of his associates, Omer Mahmoud Omer, 32 , and Ahmed Hassan Adam 30, are in jail awaiting trial.

