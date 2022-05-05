5th May 2022
Renovation of Juba University cost $1.3m – Prof. Akec

Authors: Charles Wote | Moyo Jacob | Published: 7 hours ago

One of the buildings that was renovated at the University of Juba main campus - Courtesy

The renovation of the University of Juba has cost at least $1.3 million, the Vice Chancellor has said.

Prof. John Akec, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba made the remarks during the inauguration ceremony at the University’s main campus in Juba on Wednesday.

The renovation covers the administration block, modification of classroom spaces of the various colleges and an extra floor to the 150-seat main hall.

In total, 30 lecture and seminar rooms including washrooms both at the main and custom campus were renovated.

Prof. John Akec says the money spent on the project was raised by the administration and partners.

“The building that we are having would have cost around $2.2 million but we were able to reduce the cost to $1.3 million including design and oversight,” Prof. Akec said.

“Other things like furniture and also design exhibitions added the other about 20% – 30%.

“We will have 150 seats at Senate Hall, we have a 50 seat boardroom, a café, a data center, staff library in addition to washrooms. Some of these facilities have already been finished as we have seen.”

The project was accomplished in four years.

The ceremony was held under the theme “towards efficient and effective utilization of resources and institutional reforms.”

