Civilians displaced amid renewed violence, Yei MP

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 6 minutes ago

Yei-Kaya road|Courtesy Photo

A member of parliament for Yei River County has said scores of civilians have been displaced after SPLA-IO forces attacked SSPDF and overan its outposts over the weekend.

Paul Yoane Bonjo, who spoke during a parliamentary sitting on Monday, said that there have been a series of attacks and killings allegedly by the opposition Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/ Army – In Opposition (SPM/A-IO) in the Greater Yei area of Central Equatoria State.

He said the renewed clashes in Payawa and Undukari have left many in a dire humanitarian situation.

“Early morning, around 5:00 a.m., attackers came and attacked the SSPDF post in Payawa, setting it on fire, burning their Tukuls and some of their belongings. They moved west to a place called Undukari. Undukari is located almost 5 km west of Payawa,” he narrated.

“I want to say, Madam Speaker, the citizens in the areas that were attacked are suffering. They are suffering. The school was vandalized, and the school books were burned,” he added.

Lawmaker urged the government to take immediate action to restore peace and security in the region and called for humanitarian support to assist those impacted by the violence.

On her part, The speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Jemma Nunu Kumb, asked the lawmaker present the matter as a motion to be debated by the parliament.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the SPLA-IO spokesperson Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel, advised civilians to stay away from army positions to avoid crossfire incidents as this operation continues.

He said that SPLA-IO forces regained control of their previous garrisons after flushing out SSPDF forces in two locations.

When contacted, the SSPDF spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai, said he was yet to recontact the operation commanders regarding clashes in parts of the country, including Pigi in Jonglei state.

