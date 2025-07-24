24th July 2025
Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 9 hours ago

SSPDF Bridgadier General Dor Dut Dor - courtesy image

A senior SSPDF officer, Brigadier General Dor Dut Dor, has survived an armed attack at his home in Gudele 2, sustaining multiple injuries during the assault.

General Dor said the incident happened at around 11:30 am on Wednesday, when three armed men stormed his house in broad daylight.

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview from his home near Luri Payam Headquarters, General Dor said he sustained injuries to his arm and side during an exchange of fire with the attackers.

“What happened, actually three people came with three pistols. They stormed into my compound. Suddenly, I ran inside the house and I picked up my pistol and we exchanged the bullets. Three of them they have pistols and I with my pistol we exchanged the bullet,” he explained.

“I have been injured by three bullets on one side and then one bullet on the arm side. So, on the left-hand side, all three of the two bullets came out, and the two bullets are still inside now. Need some time to operate,” he added.

General Dor said he was later taken to Juba Teaching Hospital for treatment.

He added that two bullets are still lodged in his body, and he is awaiting surgery.

He confirmed that police are investigating the case, but no arrests have been made so far.

The incident comes just two weeks after five armed men attacked Major General Dr Stephen Warikozi, the Director General for Research and Planning at the Ministry of Interior, in the same Gudele 2 residential area.

