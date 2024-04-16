Australian-South Sudanese female basketballer joins WNBA in US

An Australian-South Sudanese female basketballer has been selected to play in the 2024 Women’s National Basketball Association in New York City, United States.

Nyadiew Puoch was selected by the Atlanta Dream on Monday, April 15, 2024.

At 19, Nyadiew will be one of the youngest players taken in this year’s list.

She enters the league with plenty of experience, having just won a Women’s National Basketball Association championship with the Southside Flyers.

Speaking to an ESPN sports journalist after being selected, Nyadiew broke down as she recalled the struggle of her single mother, Nyakong Luak in bringing her and her siblings.

“It’s huge, we are a big family, and we love basketball, and my mum has done so much for us. She is so strong, she’s such a great mum, she’s been with us through thick and thin and has done a lot for us, here she is today travelling to New York watching this and it’s cool,” said Nyadiew Puoch.

The six-three tall young woman grew up in Hobart city in Australia where she developed her basketball career at the Australian Institute of Sports in Canberra.

She will become the third South Sudanese young woman to be drafted into the NBA after Adut Bulgak and Awak Kuier.

Puoch is a versatile player who plays wing and has an elite two-way ability to display during the Flyer’s title run.