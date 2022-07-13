Armed youth surrender hundreds of rifles, machine-guns in Tonj North

Local chiefs in Tonj North County of Warrap State are reported to have collected 359 AK-47 rifles and 3 PKM machine guns, voluntarily surrendered by armed youth in the area.

The guns were handed to the government following meetings with the high-level security committee who are currently in the area.

According to police source, the security committee comprising the Chief of Defence forces Gen Santino Deng Wol, Inspector General of police Gen Majak Akec Malok and Director of Internal Security Bureau Gen Akol Koor Kuc allegedly received the weapons and 90 herds of stolen cattle.

“The security committee received 359 AK47 rifles, three pkm and 90 herd of cattle that were looted by criminals from Rualbet payam of Tonj North County Warrap state,” said a police statement.

The delegation of senior security officials visited Tonj North County early this month, after deadly fighting between the army and armed youth.

The team, headed by Gen. Santino Deng Wol went to the area to restore peace and stability after the clashes that left more than 20 dead.

“The guns were voluntarily collected by the Chiefs of the area following their meetings with the Heads of security committee who are currently in Rualbet payam,”said the statement seen on the official Facebook page of the national police.