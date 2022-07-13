13th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Armed youth surrender hundreds of rifles, machine-guns in Tonj North

Armed youth surrender hundreds of rifles, machine-guns in Tonj North

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Hundreds of AK-47 rifles were voluntarily surrendered to the government in Rualbet Payam of Tonj North. | Photo: National Police.

Local chiefs in Tonj North County of Warrap State are reported to have collected 359 AK-47 rifles and 3 PKM machine guns, voluntarily surrendered by armed youth in the area.

The guns were handed to the government following meetings with the high-level security committee who are currently in the area.

According to police source, the security committee comprising the Chief of Defence forces Gen Santino Deng Wol, Inspector General of police Gen Majak Akec Malok and Director of Internal Security Bureau Gen Akol Koor Kuc allegedly received the weapons and 90 herds of stolen cattle.

“The security committee received 359 AK47 rifles, three pkm and 90 herd of cattle that were looted by criminals from Rualbet payam of Tonj North County Warrap state,” said a police statement.

The delegation of senior security officials visited Tonj North County early this month, after deadly fighting between the army and armed youth.

The team, headed by Gen. Santino Deng Wol went to the area to restore peace and stability after the clashes that left more than 20 dead.

“The guns were voluntarily collected by the Chiefs of the area following their meetings with the Heads of security committee who are currently in Rualbet payam,”said the statement seen on the official Facebook page of the national police.

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded 1

Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235 2

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro 3

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions 4

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions

Published Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off 5

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off

Published Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t to implement floods mitigation strategy after securing millions in funding

Published 26 mins ago

Armed youth surrender hundreds of rifles, machine-guns in Tonj North

Published 1 hour ago

Prof. Elkhazin announces research scholarships for university students

Published 2 hours ago

Cabinet endorses increment of teachers’ salary by 100%

Published 3 hours ago

UN data: South Sudan’s population falters around 11 million

Published 4 hours ago

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya flees his country on military jet

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.