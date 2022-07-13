13th July 2022
Prof. Elkhazin announces research scholarships for university students

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

Professor Tag Elkhazin, a Sudanese-born-Canadian citizen, and world-renowned expert on the Nile water at public consultation forum in Juba - Courtesy

A world-renowned expert on the Nile water has offered research scholarships on flood mitigation for university students. 

Prof. Tag Elkhazin made the announcement at Freedom Hall in Juba on Tuesday during the ongoing public consultation forum on water resources.

The Sudanese-born-Canadian citizen also offered another scholarship for anyone willing to write research on the founding leaders of the Republic of South Sudan.

He pointed out that the two scholarships are meant to encourage university students to research flood mitigation and founding fathers of the nation.

Prof Elkhazin said he will be discussing this with the Minister of presidential affairs, Dr. Marial Benjamin.

“I would like to offer a scholarship to any university student to research the founders of South Sudan and write a paper about them, and I am discussing that with Dr. Marial Benjamin,” Prof. Elkhazin said.

“The other scholarship that I would like to offer that will be in US dollars, which I will discuss with Dr. Marial, is for students to do their Dissertations or Theses on the issue of flood mitigation.”

Professor Tag Elkhazin is among team of environmental experts who arrived in the country on Friday last week to conduct five days of a public consultation on the White Nile water.

The team of water experts gave a scientific analysis for the government to dredge or not to dredge the Nile tributaries.

