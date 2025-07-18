UK envoy urges gov’t to expedite peace implementation  

The Ambassador of United Kingdoms to South Sudan has called on the government to expedite peace efforts and allocate enough resources to essential services in the 2025 – 2026 fiscal year budget.

Ambassador David Ashely also urged the government to amend the contentious National Security Service Act, which has been criticised its provisions that allow security agents to arrest and detain suspects without a warrant.

He made the call in the statement posted on the official Facebook page after meeting speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly Jemma Nunu Kumba.

“I stressed the urgent need for peace and for the Budget Law to prioritize essential services for the people,” he said.

The British envoy also assured Speaker Kumba of the UK’s government commitment to supporting peace efforts in South Sudan.

The United Kingdom alongside United States and Norway is a guarantor to the 2018 Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.