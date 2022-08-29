Airport and Ministries’ roads to be closed for visiting dignitaries – Police

Airport and Ministries’ roads will be temporarily closed on Tuesday due to visiting heads of state coming to attend the graduation of the unified forces, the police have said.



At least 10,000 unified forces from various units like the National Security, Police, and the VIP protection forces are expected to graduate on Tuesday.

According to the deputy police spokesperson, five heads of state are expected to land in Juba on Tuesday to witness the event.

Brigadier General James Dak Karlo did not specify the names of the invited heads of government.

But last week, the Presidential and Cabinet Affairs Ministers extended President Kiir’s invites to his Ugandan and Ethiopian counterparts.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, Karlo said the designated routes are reserved to ensure the safety and security of visiting foreign leaders and dignitaries.

“The roads that are controlled are Juba International Airport and Ministries roads,” said Dak.

“We have five heads of state who are coming to attend the graduation, so the roads will be closed until our guests arrive at the scene of the occasion, and until they leave.

“We are mandated, according to articles 2 – 15 of 2011, that we can close the road when there it’s circumstances of closing the roads, the compacting of crimes and other things,

“These roads will be restricted because they will be used by the delegates who are going to attend the occasion. Other roads will be free, it’s a matter of security.”

On Sunday, the government invited the public to attend the graduation ceremony of the necessary unified forces.