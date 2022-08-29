29th August 2022
Next phase for graduation of forces will take 6-month – Angelina

Author : Koang Pal | Published: 22 mins ago

Some of the Necessary Unified Forces during their final rehearsal at the Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba - Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | 29th August 2022

The next phase of graduation of Necessary Unified Forces will only take six months to be completed, the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs has disclosed.

Angelina Teny and senior officers from the organized forces on Monday oversaw the final rehearsal of the Necessary Unified Forces set for graduation at the Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba.

She told the media that graduating forces are composed of the army, represented by the VIP, the Police, the National Security, the Wildlife, Correctional Services, and Civil Defense.

At least 10, 000 soldiers of the Necessary Unified Forces are set to graduate tomorrow on Tuesday.

They will represent their colleagues who are expected to graduate from various cantonment and training centers on Tuesday.

According to the unity government, more than 52,000 forces have completed their training.

They are part of the 83,000 forces that will form the unified organized forces.

“We are very thrilled today [Monday], we are here watching the final preparation by the forces that are going to graduate,” said Angelina.

“We are graduating all the forces from the army, represented by the VIP, from the police, the wildlife, correctional services and from national security and from civil defense,

“They are going to graduate, they have been in training for almost the last three years.

“They have been very patient, we really appreciate them for their patience. With the extension, we crown it with the graduation of the forces,

“We are going to continue to be very busy in the next few days because we will be making plans for deployment, deploying them to the necessary places, and also bringing in the next phase, the next phase hopefully will only take 6 months and we will graduate.”

For his part, the Minister of Interior, Mahmoud Solomon said the forces are ready for graduation.

“We are 100% ready for the graduation tomorrow. We tell the people of South Sudan congratulations in advance,” said Solomon.

“To the people of South Sudan, be hopeful we will maintain security in all corners of the country.”

Next phase for graduation of forces will take 6-month – Angelina

29th August 2022

