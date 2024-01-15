Agany denies claims parliament not accessible to public

The spokesperson of the National Parliament on Monday denied allegations that security personnel are intentionally restricting the public from accessing the legislature’s premises.

Honorable John Agany said there are only existing security protocols to ensure safety of the lawmakers.

He was responding to allegations by a civil society activist that the citizens are being intentionally restricted from accessing the August House.

On Sunday, Ter Manyang, the Executive Director of Center for Peace and Advocacy said his organization has received credible reports, that security officers at the gates of the national parliament are blocking citizens from accessing their MPs.

Manyang says parliament is a privileged public place for all citizens to have access to their Members of Parliament, regardless of whether they have made an appointment or not.

Reacting to the incident, Honorable Agany denies that the parliament deliberately blocking citizens from its vicinity.

However, he admits that there are existing security measures, which, according to him, are intended to protect members of parliament.

“It is not restriction. You know, the government is the one that is in charge of providing security to the people. So, if there are those lines for the government to run smoothly, people should not oppose that,” said Agany.

“This is my message to them. People should not oppose the government in its quest to provide security. Members of parliament are diplomats. Even if you go to America, it will be very difficult for you to meet a member of parliament.”

Agany encourages the public to abide by the security measures to ensure that their MPs are protected.

“Because anything may happen to that member of parliament, and it will be blamed on the government. So, our people should specifically accept what security measures that the government has put in place.”

In a press release, Activist Ter Manyang said on January 12th, 2024, a citizen whose name he did not disclose, was denied a chance to meet a representative of his constituency by security officers at the parliament gate.

He also claimed that civil Society leaders were unable to enter the Parliament during a public hearing last year, due to the policy of not allowing citizens to have access to the National Parliament.

