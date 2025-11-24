African Parks trains 33 wildlife conservationists with essential GIS skills

Juba, South Sudan – 24 November 2025. South Sudan has taken a major step in strengthening its national capacity for wildlife protection after completing a five-day Geographic Information Systems (GIS) training at the Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism (MWCT).

The training, held from 10–14 November and delivered by African Parks in partnership with the Ministry and the University of Juba, brought together 33 participants, including ministry officers, university students, and Enjojo Foundation – an incubation partner for African Parks in South Sudan.

Over the week, participants learned basic GIS concepts, used QGIS software to analyse spatial data and create maps, and attended lectures on land-use planning and protected area management. Many entered the training with limited experience in spatial analysis, but by the end of the programme they were able to interpret satellite imagery, map wildlife routes, and examine human activity around protected areas.

Paul Peter Awol Alejok, acting assistant director for training in the national wildlife service highlighted an important gap in conservation work.

He explained, “Before this training, many of our staff had limited experience in digital mapping and spatial data analysis. This training closes a major gap by giving them the tools needed to plan patrols, track threats, and manage protected areas more effectively.”

He added that the Ministry is already planning to integrate GIS into daily decision-making. “We will use these tools to map wildlife sightings, identify hotspots for illegal activity, and deploy rangers based on real data instead of guesswork,” he said.

He noted that long-term strategies are being developed to sustain the skills learned, including mentorship, monthly GIS review sessions and an internal GIS working group.

“This supports our long-term goal of building a national workforce that can independently manage conservation and protect our wildlife for future generations,” he said.

Senior Lecturer Fredrick Biga from the University of Juba, who also participated in the training, said the programme will immediately improve the way GIS and conservation are taught at the university.

He said, “The skills we gained here will directly improve the quality of teaching. Students will now use real field data instead of only theory.”

He added that the hands-on QGIS sessions were the most transformative. “The participants were excited to see how QGIS can map wildlife movement, water points, towns, villages, roads and human activities. It gave them confidence that this technology is within their reach.”

Biga added that he plans to redesign his courses to include weekly practical lab sessions.

He further highlighted the growing partnership between the University, the Ministry, and African Parks, saying, “This training has opened the door for joint field exercises, student attachments, and guest lectures. This kind of cooperation will greatly strengthen conservation learning.”

For the students, the training was described as eye-opening. Naima Adam, 27 years, a wildlife studies graduate from the University of Juba, said the programme gave her confidence in pursuing a conservation career.

“I learned how to use QGIS to create and analyze maps. Before the training, I didn’t know how conservation teams collect and interpret spatial data,” she said.

“Now I understand how mapping helps protect wildlife, and this will be very important in my career and also teach others basics on GIS not just in wildlife but also in other areas such as research.”

She added that working alongside ministry officials gave her insight into real conservation challenges. She said, “It helped me understand the real challenges they face in protecting wildlife and responding to threats.”

Naima said the practical sessions were particularly empowering. “Once I learned how to add layers and interpret satellite images, I felt like I could truly contribute to conservation and I want to use these skills to help my colleagues and contribute meaningfully to conservation,” she said.

The training also benefited community conservation partners. Marona Charles, a representative from Enjojo said the training will strengthen coordination between community organisations and government agencies.

“We now understand the same tools the Ministry and African Parks are using. We can share maps and reports in a format everyone understands,” he said, adding that the land-use planning sessions will improve community engagement and help address issues such as farming, deforestation, and settlement pressures.

Diliga Cosmas, African Parks’ Senior GIS Assistant and lead trainer, praised the participants for their rapid progress.

“Many began with very basic computer skills, yet by the end they were creating maps, analyzing satellite imagery, and interpreting spatial data,” he said.

He described national GIS capability as essential for long-term conservation success, noting that the ability to map threats, track wildlife movement, and monitor habitat changes will significantly strengthen wildlife protection across the country.

As the training concluded, participants and partners expressed a shared commitment to continue building national technical capacity.

The programme demonstrated that with the right tools and support, South Sudanese conservation professionals and students are well positioned to lead efforts to safeguard wildlife, monitor habitats, and contribute to a sustainable future for the country’s natural heritage.

