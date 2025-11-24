Schools to reopen on February 2nd as exam marking set to begin immediately – Kuyok

The Minister of General Education and Instruction has announced that primary and secondary schools across the country will reopen on February 2nd, marking the start of the next academic year.

Kuyok Abol Kuyok made the announcement during the launch of the Certificate of Primary Education exams at Juba One Boys Primary School.

Addressing learners at the center, Kuyok said marking of the exams will start immediately after they are completed. He assured candidates that there will be no more delays and confirmed that the next academic year will begin on 2nd February 2026.

“I want to wish you well. Next year, I want to see all of you in senior one. So, the academic year for next year will commence on the 2nd of February. That means we are prepared to mark your papers immediately after the examination,” he announced.

“So, this year, there will be no more delays in senior one, starting with their colleagues on the first day of the academic year,” he added.

In recent years, the Ministry has faced repeated delays in marking P.8 and S.4 exams and releasing the results, often due to lack of funds to facilitate the process.

To address this, the National Examination Council this year revised registration fees for both primary and secondary candidates.

Public primary school candidates paid SSP 80,000, while private primary candidates paid SSP 120,000.

The registration fee for secondary candidates was also revised to SSP 120,000 for public secondary schools and SSP 220,000 for private secondary schools.

Simon Nyok Deng, Secretary-General of the National Examination Council, said the funds will cover nearly half of the estimated cost of running the 2025 exams.

“So, the money that we are going to charge will actually cover almost half of the amount that has been projected to run the examination of 2025 exams.

“So, this is the strategy we put in place and we are optimistic that if this money is collected and put into that central bank and depending on availability of cash, also the same of the exam of secondary education. If the exam is administered in December, it takes another 45 days to complete the process of processing the results,” he said.

