VP Lagu hails expanding access to education as over 84,000 pupils sit CPE exams

Vice President Josephine Lagu Yanga on Monday launched the national Certificate of Primary Education exams, praising the growing turnout of more than 84,000 pupils and saying it reflects expanding access to education across South Sudan.

She said the strong turnout reflects growing commitment from parents, teachers, and communities to send children to school.

The CPE exams include five papers: English language, science, religious education, social studies, and mathematics. The exams began with the English language paper this morning and will continue through Friday.

Speaking at Juba One Boys Primary School, Vice President Josephine highlighted the scale of this year’s participation.

“This year, a total of 84,815 candidates will be sitting for the CPE examinations across the Republic of South Sudan,” she said. “These candidates are drawn from 1,953 schools and the examinations will be administered in 551 centres nationwide.”

She noted that the numbers point to broader progress in the education sector.

“These figures reflect the continued expansion of access to education in our country and the commitments of parents, teachers and communities to the future of our children.”

The vice president also reaffirmed the government’s dedication to improving education quality at all levels.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the government of the Republic of South Sudan remains fully committed to improving the quality of education at all levels,” she said.

“Through the service delivery cluster and the Ministry of General Education and Instruction, we continue to strengthen teacher training, expand school infrastructure, and support national examinations to ensure fairness, credibility, and quality learning outcomes.”

