South Sudan begins consultation on draft East African standards for Gum Arabic

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards has launched a national stakeholders’ consultation meeting to review and shape proposed draft East African standards for Gum Arabic.

The three-day consultation, which began on Tuesday, brings together representatives from the private sector, the Manufacturers Association of South Sudan, producers’ unions, and academia.

According to the bureau, the meeting is part of ongoing efforts to ensure product safety and quality.

Speaking at the meeting, the Director General for Technical Operations at the bureau, Ashjan Poulino, said harmonizing standards for Gum Arabic is important for promoting quality assurance, consumer protection, and fair trade practices.

She added that Gum Arabic is a commodity of strategic economic importance to South Sudan.

The proposed East African standards are expected to strengthen regulatory frameworks, enhance consumer confidence, and contribute to economic growth by improving market access for South Sudanese Gum Arabic at both regional and international levels.

Officials say South Sudan is among the leading producers of Gum Arabic in the region.

