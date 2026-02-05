5th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | Governance | National News | News   |   South Sudan begins consultation on draft East African standards for Gum Arabic

South Sudan begins consultation on draft East African standards for Gum Arabic

Authors: Michael Daniel | Diko D. Andrew | Published: 6 hours ago

Gum Arabic

The South Sudan National Bureau of Standards has launched a national stakeholders’ consultation meeting to review and shape proposed draft East African standards for Gum Arabic.

The three-day consultation, which began on Tuesday, brings together representatives from the private sector, the Manufacturers Association of South Sudan, producers’ unions, and academia.

According to the bureau, the meeting is part of ongoing efforts to ensure product safety and quality.

Speaking at the meeting, the Director General for Technical Operations at the bureau, Ashjan Poulino, said harmonizing standards for Gum Arabic is important for promoting quality assurance, consumer protection, and fair trade practices.

She added that Gum Arabic is a commodity of strategic economic importance to South Sudan.

The proposed East African standards are expected to strengthen regulatory frameworks, enhance consumer confidence, and contribute to economic growth by improving market access for South Sudanese Gum Arabic at both regional and international levels.

Officials say South Sudan is among the leading producers of Gum Arabic in the region.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President 1

AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President

Published February 2, 2026

President to replace appointee after discovering member is deceased 2

President to replace appointee after discovering member is deceased

Published February 2, 2026

Digital forensic expert testifies in trial of Dr Machar and co-accused 3

Digital forensic expert testifies in trial of Dr Machar and co-accused

Published January 30, 2026

Juba to get ‘beautification corporation’ to tackle waste and improve sanitation 4

Juba to get ‘beautification corporation’ to tackle waste and improve sanitation

Published January 30, 2026

WFP suspends activities in Baliet county after convoy attacks 5

WFP suspends activities in Baliet county after convoy attacks

Published February 4, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

P.8 results expected within four weeks, minister says

Published 32 minutes ago

South Sudan slashes aviation charges to boost traffic, lower airfares

Published 2 hours ago

Mpox outbreak: Western Equatoria opens isolation centres after one death

Published 4 hours ago

“Degrees are fading”, Academician urges shift toward technical skills

Published 4 hours ago

Education official says hunger is blocking learning, calls for feeding support

Published 4 hours ago

Adut pledges 200 scholarships for children of veterans

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.