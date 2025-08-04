4th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Unity, Upper Nile State   |   Renk County demands tighter security at Juba International Airport to stop drug smuggling

Renk County demands tighter security at Juba International Airport to stop drug smuggling

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Narcotics - courtesy

Authorities in Renk County have raised concern over the increasing smuggling of narcotic drugs into the area, calling for tighter security measures at Juba International Airport.

This follows the recent arrest of seven suspects found in possession of illegal substances.

Speaking to SSBC on Friday, Renk County Commissioner Diing Deng Lueth said most of the illegal drugs entering the county are being smuggled through shipping parcels arriving from Juba International Airport.

The Commissioner urged airport authorities to intensify checks and ensure parcels being shipped to the county are thoroughly inspected.

“I ask you, the county police department, to pay close attention and be extremely vigilant, as most of these items come from Juba Airport…therefore, I call on the authorities at Juba Airport to tighten controls on shipping parcels and goods arriving to the county and ensure they are free of narcotic drugs,” he said.

On his part, The County Police Commissioner, Major General Mayuel Adeng, echoed similar concerns, describing the situation as a growing security threat.

The police Commissioner says this is not the first time the narcotics have been smuggled into the county as concealed shipment.

“This is not the first time we have been able to confiscate shipping parcels containing drugs and narcotics arriving in the county via Juba Airport. Therefore, we call on the police department in the capital, Juba, to tighten controls at the airport on shipments arriving in the county to prevent these items from being smuggled,” he said.

Meanwhile, the County Prosecutor Sadika Sabah Al-Khair, said most of the suspects arrested were young people. She confirmed that investigations are ongoing and coordination with relevant departments is underway to ensure proper arrest and prosecution procedures are followed.

“What is noticeable is that most of those arrested are young people, a generation with a future. This means that we are destroying future generations and the future of the country. As the police previously stated, these contraband items are arriving into the county via Juba Airport, so we need to combine efforts at the state and county levels,” she said.

The authorities are now calling for a joint effort between the county, state, and national levels to prevent further drug smuggling through air cargo and shipping agencies.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul 1

SSPDF and Ugandan Army exchange fire in Kajo-Keji County – Gen Lul

Published July 29, 2025

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner 2

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner

Published July 31, 2025

Kuol Manyang declares Kenya-lead peace talks dead 3

Kuol Manyang declares Kenya-lead peace talks dead

Published July 30, 2025

UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women global offices relocating to Nairobi from New York by 2026 4

UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women global offices relocating to Nairobi from New York by 2026

Published July 29, 2025

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area 5

Kajokeji Comm’r: Thousands displaced, several feared dead after UPDF attacked area

Published July 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Civilians displaced amid renewed violence, Yei MP

Published 6 minutes ago

Bishop Hiiboro mourns slain education officials, calls for justice

Published 32 minutes ago

Civilians return to Nasir as security stabilises

Published 49 minutes ago

Activist urges Kiir’s intervention after Western Equatoria education official killed

Published 4 hours ago

Renk County demands tighter security at Juba International Airport to stop drug smuggling

Published 5 hours ago

Activists’ perspectives on why domestication of Maputo Protocol stalled, what must be done

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.