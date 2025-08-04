Renk County demands tighter security at Juba International Airport to stop drug smuggling

Authorities in Renk County have raised concern over the increasing smuggling of narcotic drugs into the area, calling for tighter security measures at Juba International Airport.

This follows the recent arrest of seven suspects found in possession of illegal substances.

Speaking to SSBC on Friday, Renk County Commissioner Diing Deng Lueth said most of the illegal drugs entering the county are being smuggled through shipping parcels arriving from Juba International Airport.

The Commissioner urged airport authorities to intensify checks and ensure parcels being shipped to the county are thoroughly inspected.

“I ask you, the county police department, to pay close attention and be extremely vigilant, as most of these items come from Juba Airport…therefore, I call on the authorities at Juba Airport to tighten controls on shipping parcels and goods arriving to the county and ensure they are free of narcotic drugs,” he said.

On his part, The County Police Commissioner, Major General Mayuel Adeng, echoed similar concerns, describing the situation as a growing security threat.

The police Commissioner says this is not the first time the narcotics have been smuggled into the county as concealed shipment.

“This is not the first time we have been able to confiscate shipping parcels containing drugs and narcotics arriving in the county via Juba Airport. Therefore, we call on the police department in the capital, Juba, to tighten controls at the airport on shipments arriving in the county to prevent these items from being smuggled,” he said.

Meanwhile, the County Prosecutor Sadika Sabah Al-Khair, said most of the suspects arrested were young people. She confirmed that investigations are ongoing and coordination with relevant departments is underway to ensure proper arrest and prosecution procedures are followed.

“What is noticeable is that most of those arrested are young people, a generation with a future. This means that we are destroying future generations and the future of the country. As the police previously stated, these contraband items are arriving into the county via Juba Airport, so we need to combine efforts at the state and county levels,” she said.

The authorities are now calling for a joint effort between the county, state, and national levels to prevent further drug smuggling through air cargo and shipping agencies.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter