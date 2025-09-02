2nd September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Public prosecutor urged to aid medical workers in legal cases

Public prosecutor urged to aid medical workers in legal cases

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 50 minutes ago

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Chairperson of the South Sudan Doctors’ Union is urging the Ministry of Justice to assign a public prosecutor to assist medical institutions with legal cases involving healthcare workers.

Dr. Zacharia Peter Ajak’s appeal comes after ten medical professionals—including doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, dentists, and laboratory staff—have been imprisoned since April over alleged medical errors.

He said most of the arrested are from private facilities, with one from a government hospital.

The union leader said the arrests were carried out without trial and warned that such actions could discourage medical professionals from remaining in the country.

He emphasized that medical personnel should not be jailed, as their role is critical in providing healthcare.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s “Dawn Show,” Dr. Ajak called for a more effective and stronger Medical Council and appealed for legal support from the government.

“We urge the Ministry of Justice to support us. We need a public prosecutor to work closely with the Doctors’ Union to help us in such cases,” he said.

“If a doctor or medical worker is facing a problem, the legal person should stand by us, and after investigation, they should be released instead of jailed, because they are needed all the time. Doctors should not be arrested or put in prison.”

Popular Stories
Researcher offers to use colonial map to settle South Sudan-Uganda boundary 1

Researcher offers to use colonial map to settle South Sudan-Uganda boundary

Published August 27, 2025

Sudan gives South Sudanese three-day ultimatum to leave Shendi 2

Sudan gives South Sudanese three-day ultimatum to leave Shendi

Published August 28, 2025

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official 3

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official

Published August 31, 2025

No more community tournaments in Juba next year – Sports Minister 4

No more community tournaments in Juba next year – Sports Minister

Published August 29, 2025

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile 5

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile

Published September 1, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Public prosecutor urged to aid medical workers in legal cases

Published 50 minutes ago

Activist calls UNGA trip a ‘waste of money,’ urges exclusion

Published 1 hour ago

Vice President Josephine Lagu to lead delegation to UN General Assembly

Published 3 hours ago

Doctors’ Union calls for pay raise, increased health budget

Published 4 hours ago

Fangak County MP urges urgent aid as flooding submerges entire area

Published 4 hours ago

Parliament adjourns highly anticipated questioning of ministers over territorial disputes

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.