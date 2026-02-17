Western Equatoria confirms one more M-Pox case

Health authorities in Western Equatoria have confirmed one more case of Mpox, as two other suspected cases have been referred to Juba for laboratory confirmation.

The development comes after the state earlier reported one death and three confirmed cases in Ezo County and Yambio County several weeks ago.

State Minister of Health James Abdalla Arona told Eye Radio on Monday that four of the confirmed cases were recorded in Ezo County, while one case was reported in Yambio County.

“Five people are ok because among the six which were positive one has already passed on. So, the five are in good health and are receiving treatment and the number of contacts are 61,” he said.

Minister Arona said the contacts are close family members of the confirmed patients and are under close health monitoring.

He said authorities are facing challenges in completing the construction of isolation centers, but expressed hope that the work will be finalized this week or early next week.

The minister added that the state government has established a task force to respond to suspected cases across Western Equatoria.

“Their mandate is [to] evaluate, monitor, and coordinate with the health authorities in the ten counties. Incase if there is any sign or symptoms, they will report to the response team so that they can be rescued,” he said.

He said the center will help contain the spread of the disease within communities.

Minister Arona urged the public to remain vigilant and maintain proper hygiene.

