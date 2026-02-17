17th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | Western Equatoria State   |   Western Equatoria confirms one more M-Pox case

Western Equatoria confirms one more M-Pox case

Author: Michael Atit | Published: 7 hours ago

Map of Western Equatoria State|Courtesy

Health authorities in Western Equatoria have confirmed one more case of Mpox, as two other suspected cases have been referred to Juba for laboratory confirmation.

The development comes after the state earlier reported one death and three confirmed cases in Ezo County and Yambio County several weeks ago.

State Minister of Health James Abdalla Arona told Eye Radio on Monday that four of the confirmed cases were recorded in Ezo County, while one case was reported in Yambio County.

“Five people are ok because among the six which were positive one has already passed on. So, the five are in good health and are receiving treatment and the number of contacts are 61,” he said.

Minister Arona said the contacts are close family members of the confirmed patients and are under close health monitoring.

He said authorities are facing challenges in completing the construction of isolation centers, but expressed hope that the work will be finalized this week or early next week.

The minister added that the state government has established a task force to respond to suspected cases across Western Equatoria.

“Their mandate is [to] evaluate, monitor, and coordinate with the health authorities in the ten counties. Incase if there is any sign or symptoms, they will report to the response team so that they can be rescued,” he said.

He said the center will help contain the spread of the disease within communities.

Minister Arona urged the public to remain vigilant and maintain proper hygiene.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit 1

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit

Published February 14, 2026

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank 2

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank

Published 22 hours ago

Court adjourns Machar trial after judge finds expert report ‘disorganised’ 3

Court adjourns Machar trial after judge finds expert report ‘disorganised’

Published February 13, 2026

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa 4

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa

Published February 15, 2026

The Empty Vault: Aggrey Tisa on how oil diversion and shadow markets drained South Sudan’s reserves 5

The Empty Vault: Aggrey Tisa on how oil diversion and shadow markets drained South Sudan’s reserves

Published February 12, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Adil orders restoration of power in Yei town

Published 36 minutes ago

Three dead in kidnapping, road accident, and land dispute in Wau

Published 58 minutes ago

Governor Adil pushes for Tali PHCC to be upgraded to hospital

Published 1 hour ago

Prof Akech clarifies exam access following tuition fee concerns

Published 3 hours ago

Budget Hearing: Stakeholders propose 2% State levy to rescue Higher Education

Published 4 hours ago

Minister Chagor attends Global Tourism Resilience Day in Nairobi

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.