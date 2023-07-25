Acting Juba mayor suspends taxation on water sellers

The acting Mayor of Juba City on Monday ordered a temporary suspension of the Council’s taxes on water tankers.

Emmanuel Khamis said the decision is in response to public outcry about inflated water prices in Juba city.

The water tankers which are driven by mostly foreigners, have increased water prices over alleged multiple taxes and to adjust to the current market rate.

“I hereby direct the chief executive officer of Juba City Council and the revenue department to temporarily suspend City Council taxes imposed on the water tankers with immediate effect,” Khamis said.

Khamis also added that during the time of the suspension, the City Council will review its rates and taxes being collected from the water tank drivers.

A communique of the meeting between relevant authorities on Friday, found that water tanks drivers are in silent strike – leaving most Juba residential areas in dire need of water.

It is the second strike in five months after the February 2023 strike by water sellers, where they deserted the newly installed water points in Juba after the City Council allegedly imposed numerous fees on them.

They then resumed after the city council asked them to cap the prices according to their demands.

However, the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation ordered the Acting Mayor of Juba, last week, to reverse his previous decision giving water tankers the green light to hike prices.

Acting Mayor Emmanuel Khamis Richard then issued a local order on July 13, 2023, permitting water tankers to sell drums of water according to their previous demand.

The order permits the sale of a drum of water at 1,300 South Sudanese pounds – a decision previously protested by Juba residents.

The South Sudan Urban Water Corporation previously said it was not consulted on the recent water tariff increment imposed by the Acting Mayor of Juba.

In May 2023, some Juba residents decried high water prices, despite the installation of a multi-million-dollar mega water plant in the city.

Water suppliers currently refill their tanks from designated points at 3,000 pounds and resale at 1,000 pounds per drum.

But some of the residents told Eye Radio, the water sellers have increased the amount to 1,500 pounds per drum.

According to the locals, the water tank drivers claim they raised the price due to the depreciation of the pound against the dollar.

This has forced the state and municipal authorities to regulate water prices and ordered water distributors in the city to withdraw the unilateral decision. The dismissed Juba City Council also threatened to take strict measures against water tanker drivers.