Media pundit cautions student journalists to “fear AI”

The Chairperson of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS) has advised student journalists to redouble their efforts in learning new digital skills to compete against looming job threats posed by the invention of Artificial Intelligence (AI).



Koang Pal Chang, who is also the Station Manager of Eye Radio was addressing a digital conference organized for student journalists from four public and private universities in Juba.

He said some jobs are already under threat, and further voiced concerns that if AI developers continue to push with their digital advancement, the journalism profession could be taken over by AI as employers would be content to deploy machines to entertain, educate and inform the public more efficiently.

“We should be worried about Artificial Intelligence because it is coming to take our work as journalists,” Koang told the participants.

“Now, media employers can use AI to produce and publish a public service announcement and there is no need for human beings to be there in the studio because it can use someone’s voice.”

“I can just command Sarah Atoj’s voice and AI can finish the rest. It can produce that voice exactly like Sarah Atoj. I can only hire the voice of Stella Loki and AI can do the rest. We should be worried as journalists,” the media manager said.

At least 50 participants participated in the conference organized by the Media Development Institute (MDI), the training wing of AMDISS on Tuesday, July 20, 2023.

Under the theme “Freedom of Expression in the Era of Digital Media”, the conference was supported by the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) through its media support project.

Mr. Koang said Eye Radio once tested AI in its news programming, and it produced a satisfactory result.

He advised journalists to update their skills and move from traditional media to digital media to catch up with the rest of the world.

“We tried AI in our newsroom. We commanded AI to suggest the lead story and it does perfectly. It suggested what the people like. It knows what the listeners like. We must pull our socks up so that AI does not take our jobs,” he said.

Koang, however, said media practitioners will still play a news-gathering role despite the threats from AI.

“There are things that AI cannot do and also there are things that AI can do. AI will not go to the field to collect the news. Media will still need journalists to go to the field to collect the news. So, get updated to compete with the AI in the job market.”

On her part, the Acting Director of AMDISS, Ms. Ayaa Irene Lokang, who doubles as the Principal of MDI appealed to the student journalists to utilize the AMDISS/MDI Peace Centre and Resource Centre to upgrade their digital knowledge to compete in the jobs industry and career enhancement.

Irene said although the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan preserves the rights to freedom of expression and press freedom, these rights should be practiced responsibly to avoid making mistakes and violating the rights of others.

“As a journalist, the law is like your bible,” Irene said. “Freedom of expression is very wide. It is not only for journalists, but it is for every human being.”

“As a person, you need to express yourself in any place and at any time. Freedom of expression is a process of healing when somebody allows you to express yourself. As humans, we need to respect the freedom of other people whether we agree with them or not.”

“Allow them to express themselves whether you like them or not. It comes with responsibility,” Irene stressed.

Meanwhile, NPA Representative Joyce Maker expressed the commitment of her organization to continue supporting the media activities in the country.

Ms. Maker, who manages the Media Rights Component under the Civil Society Development Program, said NPA remains a long-standing friend of the people of South Sudan and supported the Southerners during the armed struggle for justice and equality.

“I would like to say that we all know the good and bad of digital media,” Joyce said. “I would like you to take this opportunity to learn from each other and from the veteran journalists here who will be taking you all through the sessions to find ways on how you can be responsible for the use of digital media.”

“It takes a strong heart for one to pursue journalism as a career. Soldiers go to the frontline with guns, but you journalists go to the field with pen, book, and camera. So, it is as risky as it can get, and I applaud you all for taking this path. You take full advantage of this opportunity to enrich your skills,” Joyce advised.

The inter-college conference was attended by Justice James Alala Deng who advised the student journalists to follow the ethics of journalism and media law seriously to avoid making mistakes in the newsrooms.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Yambio commissioner shuts down land departments over corruption Previous Post