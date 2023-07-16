Urban Water Corporation ‘surprised’ by water prices hike

The South Sudan Urban Water Corporation said Saturday it was not consulted on the recent water tariff increment imposed by the Acting Mayor of Juba.

In a local order dated July 13, 2023, Acting Mayor Emmanuel Khamis Richard gave water tankers the green light to hike prices as they demanded.

The order also permits the sale of a drum of water at 1,300 South Sudanese pounds – a decision previously protested by Juba residents.

He also directed security organs to protect the water tankers from alleged harassment by assigning personnel from National security and police to work with them.

The Acting Mayor, who is also the Commissioner of Lainya County, didn’t cite the reason behind retrieving the initial water tariff in the city.

Reacting to the decision, the Managing Director of Urban Water Corporation Yar Kuol told Eye Radio, that she was surprised by the decision.

“As the Managing Director of Urban Water Corporation this is surprising news. For me, I never heard any information from the office of the mayor,” Yar said.

The official said she only recognizes the water tariff set on June 30, 2023, as 800 pounds per a drum for nearby residential areas and 1,000 for far places.

Ms. Kuol said the relevant authorities will hold a meeting on Monday with stakeholders to find out the reason for the unilateral.

“On Monday, I am going to follow up with the office of the Acting Mayor and the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, to ask why the water price decision was made without our consultation.”

In May 2023, some Juba residents decried high water prices, despite the installation of a multi-million-dollar mega water plant in the city.

Water suppliers currently refill their tanks from designated points at 3,000 pounds and resale at 1,000 pounds per drum.

But some of the residents told Eye Radio, the water sellers have increased the amount to 1,500 pounds per drum.

According to the locals, the water tank drivers claim they raised the price due to the depreciation of the pound against the dollar.

This has forced the state and municipal authorities to regulate water prices and ordered water distributors in the city to withdraw the unilateral decision. The dismissed Juba City Council also threatened to take strict measures against water tanker drivers.