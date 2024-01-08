8th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Abyei civil society alliance wants UNISFA commander out

Abyei civil society alliance wants UNISFA commander out

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 7 hours ago

A rally by Abyei Civil Society organizations. (-)

Abyei Civil Society organizations have organized a demonstration against the commander of United Nations Interim Security Force in the region.

Joined by some residents, the coalition of activist staged a demonstration calling for the replacement of UNISFA commander Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr.

The rally comes a week after the killing of Abyei Deputy Chief administrator and five others in a road ambush and a similar attack in the contested region on New Year’s Eve.

On Monday, Abyei authorities alleged that armed youth from Twic County of Warrap State were responsible for the deadly ambush, allegation that Warrap Information Minister has denied.

The civil society organizations gathered at a playground in Abyei yesterday and submitted a letter of objection, which calls for the replacement of the Nigerian national.

Ms. Apiu Nogor, a representative of civil society in Abyei voiced their unequivocal rejection of the General Olufemi in an interview with Eye Radio from Abyei.

“In this match, we are saying we don’t want the force commander, because there are many crimes that are happening in Abyei Box,’ she said.

“The (crimes) are not supposed to happen, and only happen because they are the ones responsible, so we are saying he has failed in this mission, and because he has failed, we need another forces commander.”

Ms. Apiu warned that if their demand is not meet, they will immediately close the gates of the peacekeeping mission for one month.

“We will close down the gate for a one month, it will not be exiting or entering the compound. We did it before the Christmas we have close the get on date 21st, 22nd and 23rd, we have open it, but this time we will close it for a one month, we will resident at the gate until the commander is replaced.”

UNISFA was not immediately available for comment on the matter.

On Friday, Warrap State governor Kuol Muor Muor formed a committee to investigate the killing of Abyei’s Deputy Chief Administrator.

According to the UN Mission in South Sudan, 85 people were confirmed killed between the two communities in November and early December.

The latest incident brings the death toll to more than 92.

This comes weeks after the UN Security Council and the Troika Countries- Norway, the UK, and the US called on the unity government to demilitarize the buffer zone and defuse tension between the communities.

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nigeria plans to suspend degrees from Uganda, Kenya 1

Nigeria plans to suspend degrees from Uganda, Kenya

Published Thursday, January 4, 2024

CES relocates Custom Market vendors to University of Juba land 2

CES relocates Custom Market vendors to University of Juba land

Published Friday, January 5, 2024

UoJ student develops mobile App to help access exam results online 3

UoJ student develops mobile App to help access exam results online

Published Wednesday, January 3, 2024

President Ruto, S. Sudan spy chiefs discuss regional peace, security 4

President Ruto, S. Sudan spy chiefs discuss regional peace, security

Published Wednesday, January 3, 2024

19 people including 4 chiefs detained in Gondokoro disarmament exercise 5

19 people including 4 chiefs detained in Gondokoro disarmament exercise

Published Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MoH declares yellow fever outbreak in Yambio

Published 18 mins ago

Somaliland defense minister quits over port deal with Ethiopia

Published 1 hour ago

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist

Published 1 hour ago

How Renk farmers flourish under CMD funding

Published 2 hours ago

Uganda says unaware of Nigeria’s plan to reject its degrees

Published 3 hours ago

Pibor vows to arrest perpetrators of Duk violence

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!