Abyei civil society alliance wants UNISFA commander out

Abyei Civil Society organizations have organized a demonstration against the commander of United Nations Interim Security Force in the region.

Joined by some residents, the coalition of activist staged a demonstration calling for the replacement of UNISFA commander Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr.

The rally comes a week after the killing of Abyei Deputy Chief administrator and five others in a road ambush and a similar attack in the contested region on New Year’s Eve.

On Monday, Abyei authorities alleged that armed youth from Twic County of Warrap State were responsible for the deadly ambush, allegation that Warrap Information Minister has denied.

The civil society organizations gathered at a playground in Abyei yesterday and submitted a letter of objection, which calls for the replacement of the Nigerian national.

Ms. Apiu Nogor, a representative of civil society in Abyei voiced their unequivocal rejection of the General Olufemi in an interview with Eye Radio from Abyei.

“In this match, we are saying we don’t want the force commander, because there are many crimes that are happening in Abyei Box,’ she said.

“The (crimes) are not supposed to happen, and only happen because they are the ones responsible, so we are saying he has failed in this mission, and because he has failed, we need another forces commander.”

Ms. Apiu warned that if their demand is not meet, they will immediately close the gates of the peacekeeping mission for one month.

“We will close down the gate for a one month, it will not be exiting or entering the compound. We did it before the Christmas we have close the get on date 21st, 22nd and 23rd, we have open it, but this time we will close it for a one month, we will resident at the gate until the commander is replaced.”

UNISFA was not immediately available for comment on the matter.

On Friday, Warrap State governor Kuol Muor Muor formed a committee to investigate the killing of Abyei’s Deputy Chief Administrator.

According to the UN Mission in South Sudan, 85 people were confirmed killed between the two communities in November and early December.

The latest incident brings the death toll to more than 92.

This comes weeks after the UN Security Council and the Troika Countries- Norway, the UK, and the US called on the unity government to demilitarize the buffer zone and defuse tension between the communities.

