Death toll in Duk attack rises to 28: Commissioner

Duk County Commissioner in Jonglei State said on Sunday that death toll in the cattle raiding incident in the area has risen from 14 to 28 people while 18 others remain wounded.

On Thursday, gunmen attacked a cattle camp at mid night – killing 14 people and stealing 7,000 cattle according to authorities.

Commissioner Peter Latjor Chuol said the latest victims are young people who sustained life-threatening injuries while pursuing the attackers.

Chuol spoke to Eye Radio this afternoon from Duk County.

“Actually, as I told you last time, the fighting continued. Now the summary for the death toll reached 28 and 18 wounded,” Chuol said speaking to Eye Radio.

“On the first day, the number of deaths was 14. The next day, it jumped to 22 and yesterday the death toll reached 28. The new death toll was from the youth who follow the attackers and they returned yesterday.”

Both Duk County Commissioner and Jonglei State Police Commissioner have blamed the attacked on armed youth suspected to have crossed from Pibor Administrative Area.

But Pibor’s Deputy Chief Administrator John Abulla told Eye Radio on Saturday that he was not aware about the incident.

Abulla added that since the incident, he had not received any communication from Jonglei government about the raid.

However, he said authorities in areas bordering Jonglei State have been directed to intercept and apprehend any group of raiders that might cross into the state.

