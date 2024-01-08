8th January 2024
UNMISS condemns Duk attack, calls for justice

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 7 hours ago

UNSG Special Representative Nicholas Haysom (dark suits) in a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Peacekeepers Day. | Photo: Photo by Gregorio Cunha/UNMISS

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has condemned the violence that claimed nearly 30 lives in Jonglei State and called on authorities to hold perpetrators accountable.

“(UNMISS) condemns the violence in Jonglei State in the recent months, particularly the attack in Duk Padiet county on 4 January 2024, which was reportedly triggered by a cattle raid and resulted in a number of civilian casualties,” read UNMISS statement in parts.

UNMISS said it is engaging National, State and County authorities in order to de-escalate the situation.

It further appealed to all parties involved to cease the violence, avoid reprisal attacks and resort to peaceful means to resolve their grievances.

The Mission urged the Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area authorities to “enter into dialogue, bring the perpetrators to justice, and prevent further violence.”

UNMISS reaffirms its commitment to the protection of civilians and continues its support for durable peace across the country.

 

 

