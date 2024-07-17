468 killed in January-to-March widespread attacks – UNMISS

Widespread armed attacks against civilians has claimed 468 South Sudanese lives between January and March 2024, according to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

328 were reportedly injured and 70 abducted from 240 incidents in parts of the country.

According to the United Missions in South Sudan (UNMISS), persistence of widespread armed attacks on civilians in the country is being driven by sub-national armed violence involving community-based militias and civil defense groups.

The report said civilians in Warrap State had highly suffered from the violence accounting for 37 percent, followed by Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria States.

The mission reports 30% decreased in abductions from 100 to 70 and documented decrease in conflict-related sexual violence by 25 percent from 63 to 47 cases compared to 2023 fourth quarter.

The Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of the UNMISS Nicholas Haysom called upon the government to resolve longstanding grievances as the country heads to polls.

“We cannot emphasize enough the urgent need for collective action by national, state and local authorities, as well as community leaders and national politicians, to resolve longstanding grievances peacefully, especially as South Sudan approaches its first elections,” he said.



Nicholas Haysom also encouraged South Sudan’s government to build a culture of human rights in order to achieve sustainable security, peace and democracy.

