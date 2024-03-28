8 killed in Gogrial East cattle raiding: minister

Warrap State Minister of Information said 8 people were killed on Wednesday and 11 others wounded in Warcuei of Gogrial East County by armed men suspected to be from a neighboring state.

William Wal Mayom, who speaks for the state government, said he condemns the incident that occurred at 9 AM on Wednesday.

Mayom alleged that the attackers also raided an unspecified number of cattle in the incident.

“On 27th March 2024, armed criminals suspected to be from Unity State’s Mayom County attacked Warcuei village Gogrial East County, killing 8 people and wounding 11 others,” said the minister.

Mayom warned local youth against taking law into their own hands, adding that the matter will be handled by the government.

“The number of cattle raided is unknown, and we condemn the incident in strongest term possible. We again call for calm and Warrap State government is committed to peace.”

He said the incident follows another attack on 17th March where eleven people were reported killed, and nine others wounded in Gogrial East.

Mayom said the state government is working hard to make sure such accidents do not happen again.

“This is a repeated attack within one month. Last week, 11 people were reported killed by the same suspected armed youth from Mayom and 11 others were wounded.”

“We are doing our very best as the state government to prevent such incidents. But the problem is due the fact that the pasture is at the direction of Unity State whereby the cattle usually go for grasses.”

“We must do something to protect our cattle keepers from being attacked by raiders. Nevertheless, we are working as government closely and in hand to make sure this ongoing killing is addressed.”

Several attempts by Eye Radio to contact the Unity State Minister of Information were not immediately successful.

