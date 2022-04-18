18th April 2022
7 people, including 2 SSPDF officers, killed Manyo

Author: Elsheikh Chol

At least seven people including two SSPDF officers have been killed on Monday by unknown attackers  in Manyo County of Upper Nile state, a community leader in Manyo has said.

According to Chief Oloui Yor the incident took place at Mulha revenue collection check-point in Manyo County.

He says the attack occurred at 3 AM when the victims were sleeping in their revenue collection point.

Among the victims is Mutawakil Elsheikh who is a local government field officer, two Zakat officers Hassan Bol and Musaf Sanusi, and Omet Imam who is the driver.

Two SSPDF officers and one Sudanese national were also among those killed.

The incident occurred five days after illegal revenue collectors in Manyo County assaulted the wife of the Director of the Revenue Unit and burnt down his house to ashes.

This came after the authorities banned unauthorized youth from collecting revenue in the area.

This prompted the youth allegedly supported by some politicians in the area to stage a protest against the decision of authorities in Manyo County for the last two weeks.

Chief Olui Yor told Eye Radio, the attacker of the check-point killed seven people and also looted an unknown amount of money and one vehicle.

“The incident happened this morning at 3 AM, the revenue collectors including the executive officers, and SSPDF members were attacked at night, all of them were shot dead, they were shot in the heads,” Yor told Eye Radio Monday morning.

The Chief Olui Yor has also called on the government to investigate the incident.

“As the community of the area, we will go and investigate what happened and who is behind this, was it done by the sons of the area, or these people came from outside the county or from Sudan,” Yor said.

18th April 2022

